PSYC’s Psychedelic Spotlight Surpasses 1M Page View Milestone

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC) (“PSYC” or the “Company”) a media leader for the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics and authorities behind Psychedelic Spotlight, a top ranking psychedelic news and information platform, is pleased to announce that in tallying more than 1.1M page views in the month of May, the Company’s Psychedelic Spotlight media platform not only hit, but successfully surpassed what has been a long-standing goal and milestone for the Company since the platform was launched in July of 2020.



Per the Company, other notable statistics achieved within the month of May, as reported through Google Analytics, were just under 1.2M total impressions, nearly 100,000 organic visits to the site, and a record 5.9 pages per visit, which, combined with its ongoing top ranking on Google under the search category “psychedelic news”, continues to reinforce Psychedelic Spotlight’s emergence as a recognized and respected leader for news, information, and unique perspective within the psychedelics sector.

“Eclipsing the 1M page view marker is something that we’ve had our sights set on for quite some time,” said PSYC CEO, David Flores. “We could have arrived here sooner had we taken some of the short cuts we believe some of our competitors took over the past couple of years. However, it’s been critical for us to build Psychedelic Spotlight as organically as possible, given the value we recognize in establishing a true and loyal audience made up of actual human beings and not bots. This audience is a factor that we expect to play a key role in some of the other ventures we are preparing for PSYC, so the value and importance of its authenticity cannot be understated.”

Flores concluded his statement with: “I also have to tip my hat to the amazing group of individuals that we have working for Psychedelic Spotlight. Without the inspiring level of passion, dedication and creativity they each bring to the workplace on a daily basis, Psychedelic Spotlight would not be anywhere close to the multimedia leader it’s become for the growing psychedelic space.”

“The impressive growth of our audience is an undeniable result of the drive, commitment and uniqueness that our team brings tirelessly to work each day. Without their respective skill sets, we wouldn’t have compelling stories or articles that resonate with the public”, said Psychedelic Spotlight Marketing Director, Maria Holyanova. “1M page views is also a great indicator that public interest in the psychedelic space is a growing trend and not just a fad. More and more people are seeking information on the potential healing benefits of psychedelics and are discovering this community thanks to Psychedelic Spotlight.”

Psychedelic Spotlight Executive Director, Swati Sharma, touted the platform’s success, adding, “We are incredibly proud of the Psychedelic Spotlight team achieving this milestone of garnering 1M page views for the website this month. Our content team worked tirelessly to nail the perfect combination of both strategy and volume of content to the website, and this inevitably resulted in our dynamic growth over the past two quarters. As we continue to expand into the psychedelic lifestyle space, we expect to attract even more diverse audiences to the platform, and this will assist us in bringing psychedelics to the mainstream in a responsible, current, and engaging way.”

PSYC CFO Craig Schlesinger concluded with, “The analytical trends are undeniable. Not only is Psychedelic Spotlight’s audience growing rapidly, they’re also engaging on the platform for longer, thus consuming more content. Establishing this integral brand loyalty and goodwill with our audience creates opportunities to optimize monetization as well as provide scale for long term revenue growth. It’s an exciting time for Team PSYC.”

The following graphs are intended to provide a visual illustration of the month-over-month growth of Psychedelic Spotlight in page views and impressions. All data and information has been sourced directly from Google Analytics.

