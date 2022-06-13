Navitas Highlights Next-Gen Power IC Technology at Prestigious ‘GaN Marathon’ Workshop

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs, has announced its participation in the third ‘GaN Marathon’ Workshop taking place in Venice, Italy from June 20th – 22nd.



GaN is a next-generation power semiconductor technology running 20 times faster than traditional silicon. Compared with traditional silicon chargers, gallium nitride chargers can achieve 3x the power or 3x faster charging with up to 40% energy savings in just half the size and weight of legacy silicon solutions. GaNFast™ ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, protection and sensing to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new-energy markets.

Founded at the prestigious, 800-year-old University of Padova, the ‘GaN Marathon’ is a dynamic forum covering the latest developments in the GaN community, with over 60 speakers, informal talks and networking opportunities. Navitas’ Matteo Uccelli will present a technical paper entitled “Evolution in GaN Power IC Integration: Loss-less Sensing and Autonomous Protection”, which introduces the latest developments in GaNFast ICs with GaNSense™ technology, and leading-edge applications.

“The GaN Marathon has become an important event for the GaN community and we are happy to participate in the sold-out 2022 workshop,” says Dan Kinzer, Navitas COO/CTO and co-founder.

Matteo Uccelli’s paper will be presented on June 21st, at 8:50am, session reference RPG1_3. Additional conference details can be found at: https://ganmarathon.com/

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, protection and sensing to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new-energy markets. Over 150 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 50 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Sustainability is a core focus, as every GaNFast power IC shipped saves 4 kg of CO 2 emissions, and Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

