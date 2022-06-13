Spray Drying Equipment Market Size to Surpass US$ 6,399.7 Million by 2030 | CAGR 5.4% | To Increase 1.52X times during the Forecast Period

Brooklyn, New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights has published a new report titled, “ Spray Drying Equipment Market : Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030” analyzed By Type (Rotary Atomizer Spray Dryer, Nozzle Atomizer Spray Dryer, Fluidized Spray Dryer, Closed Loop Spray Dryer, Centrifugal Spray Dryer, Others), By Application (Food, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Others), By Cycle Type (Open Cycle and Closed Cycle), By Operating Principle (Direct Drying, and Indirect Drying), By Drying Stage (Multistage, Two-Stage, and Single Stage), By Flow Type (Co-Current Flow Spray Dryers, Counter-Current Flow Spray Dryers, and Mixed Flow Spray Dryers), By Capacity (Small (up to 2 Tons/Hr.), Medium (2 - 50 Tons/Hr.), & Large (More than 50 Tons/Hr.)), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Africa)

The global spray drying equipment market is expected to reach at a value of US$ 6,399.7 Mn by 2030 end at a CAGR of 5.4%

Spray Drying Equipment Introduction

As the name implies, the spray drying equipment can be understood as a piece of exclusive machinery that takes up spray drying to create dry powder from a slurry or liquid by swift drying with a hot gas. Spray drying is one of the most cost-effective and economical approaches of evaporation to form dried powders.

Notably, spray drying is the increasingly employed and simple drying process utilized for drying any semi-solid or liquid feed in contrast to other industrial drying techniques. In addition to that, the spray drying approach is also the most feasible technique to generate heat-sensitive products, such as egg powder, milk powder, and coffee powder.

Moreover, it assists in generating granular and fine dried powder particles, which can be employed as flavoring agents in food products and juices as well as can also be used in the form of fillings in bakery products. Owing to which, spray dryer equipment is comprehensively used in a number of applications in various industries all around the world including dairy industry, food pharmaceutical, processing, nutraceuticals, and chemical industries. Thus, the global spray drying equipment market is projected to witness significant growth over the years.

Significant Growth in the Demand for Processed Food Coupled with Ready-to-Eat Food

Ready-to-eat (RTE) foods are animal or plant-derived food products or a mixture of them that can be sold to end consumers after being pre-washed, pre-cooked, processed, and frozen. As a result, they do not necessitate extensive processing by end-users before to consumption, saving them time and energy. Ready-to-eat foods, also known as ready meals, packed foods, or instant ready meals, are the largest segment of the global conventional and non-conventional food market, according to the US Food Code, due to increasing consumer acceptance of food products.

Furthermore, due to rapid urbanization, changes in consumer lifestyles have resulted in a strong demand for processed foods over the past several years. Consumers' hectic lifestyles have been exacerbated by a sharp growth in dual-income levels, living standards, and the need for convenience, which has increased in the demand for ready-to-serve food.

Processed food producers are turning to spray drying methods. For instance, Maltodextrin, for example, is a spray-dried powder produced from corn starch that is used as a food additive in confectioneries and is frequently utilized in sports and wellness goods.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global spray drying equipment market to be valued at US$ 4.2 Billion by end of year 2022.

The nozzle atomizer spray dryer product type segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% until 2030.

In 2022, the food application segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to remain the prominent region in the global market and is estimated to remain the fastest-growing region.

Spray drying equipment market is expected to increase 1.52X times during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Spray Drying Equipment Market Segmentation

The global spray drying equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, cycle type, application, operating principle, drying stage, flow type, capacity, and region.

By Type

Rotary Atomizer Spray Dryer

Nozzle Atomizer Spray Dryer

Fluidized Spray Dryer

Closed Loop Spray Dryer

Centrifugal Spray Dryer

Others

By Application

Food

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Others

By Cycle Type

Open Cycle

Closed Cycle

By Operating Principle

Direct Drying

Indirect Drying

By Drying Stage

Multistage

Two-Stage

Single Stage

By Flow Type

Co-Current Flow Spray Dryers

Counter-Current Flow Spray Dryers

Mixed Flow Spray Dryers

By Capacity

Small (upto 2 Tons/Hr.)

Medium (2 - 50 Tons/Hr.)

Large (More than 50 Tons/Hr.)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Spray Drying Equipment Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in the global spray drying equipment market are:

