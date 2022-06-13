Nuvectis Pharma Announces Positive Data for NXP900 in a Preclinical Model of Group 4 Medulloblastoma, A Type of Brain Cancer That Affects Predominantly Pediatric Patients

FORT LEE, N.J., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (“Nuvectis”, “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced positive data for NXP900 in a preclinical xenograft model of Group 4 Medulloblastoma presented on June 12th, 2022 at SIOPE Brain Tumour Group in Hamburg, Germany, by scientists from the Pediatric Solid Tumour Biology and Therapeutics Team led by Prof. Louis Chesler of The Institute of Cancer Research in London, UK, in collaboration with the Institute of Genetics & Cancer at The University of Edinburgh.



“Group 4 Medulloblastoma is a rare disease that mostly affects pediatric patients, in which aberrant SRC signaling was identified as a hallmark of the disease,” said Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvectis. “NXP900’s abilities to inhibit the SRC kinase and to cross the blood-brain barrier have been previously demonstrated, translating into potent and durable tumor growth inhibition in this preclinical model. We believe that these results support further development of NXP900 in Group 4 Medulloblastoma and we are excited about the therapeutic potential of NXP900 in this devastating disease.”

Key Results

The study was conducted in a mouse model of Group 4 Medulloblastoma.

Mice in each group were treated with either vehicle or NXP900 (referred to as eCF506) for 28 days.

Treatment with NXP900 resulted in substantial tumor growth inhibition and a survival benefit versus the control.







About Medulloblastoma and Group 4 Medulloblastoma

Medulloblastoma is a primary central nervous system (CNS) tumor that can occur in both children and adults, and it is a leading type of brain cancer in children. Four subgroups of medulloblastoma tumors have been identified (WNT, SHH, Group 3 and Group 4), each with a distinct molecular profile and prognosis. Groups 3 and Group 4 are considered the most severe. The standard treatment approach for Medulloblastoma includes surgical resection, chemotherapy and radiation.

The estimated overall prevalence of Medulloblastoma (including adults and children) in the U.S. is 3,840 (NCI, Center for Cancer Research), with approximately 500 new cases diagnosed each year in children. The majority of the diagnoses are in children between the ages of five and nine years of age, with Group 4 accounting for approximately 40% of all cases. Group 4 Medulloblastoma is considered severe, with metastatic disease present in about 35% of cases at the time of diagnosis, making treatment more challenging and leading to poor patient outcomes.

Additional treatment options are needed for Group 4 Medulloblastoma patients who are not candidates for tumor resection and/or who have failed or are ineligible for chemotherapy and radiation therapies. Proteomic and phosphoproteomic analyses previously identified aberrant ERBB4-SRC signaling as a hallmark of Group 4 Medulloblastoma (Forget et al., 2018, Cancer Cell 34, 379–395), validating the SRC kinase as a potential therapeutic target in this most common medulloblastoma subgroup.

About Nuvectis

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company's pipeline includes NXP800, a clinical-stage HSF1-pathway inhibitor, and NXP900, a SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor in IND-enabling studies.

For more information, please visit www.nuvectis.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, business strategy, and financial needs. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the preclinical data generated to date, including the preclinical data in Group 4 Medulloblastoma discussed in this press release, and the clinical expectations for NXP800 and NXP900 including NXP900's potential ability to become a therapeutic option for the treatment of Group 4 Medulloblastoma. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are subject to market and other conditions and described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the 2021 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). However, these risks are not exhaustive and new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Nuvectis Pharma Contact:

Ron Bentsur

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

rbentsur@nuvectis.com

Media Relations Contact:

Christopher M. Calabrese

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: 917-680-5608

ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com