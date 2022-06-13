MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. Appoints Respected M&A Industry Veteran Mike Kay to Board of Directors

West Point and Wharton Graduate, M&A Executive and Former Special Forces Officer to Join Board; Patrick Connor Haley to Concurrently Resign to Pursue Other Business Obligations

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB)(the “Company”), a marketer and distributor of specialty pre-prepared all-natural foods, today announced that the Company has appointed M&A industry veteran Mike Kay to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Concurrently, Patrick Connor Haley has submitted his resignation as Director of the Company to pursue other business obligations.

Mike is an Operating Partner at Angeles Equity Partners, where he is responsible for the evaluation and due diligence of new investment opportunities, driving post-close transformation and providing oversight across portfolio investments. He currents serves on the board of two Angeles portfolio companies: Primus Aerospace and Robex. Prior to joining Angeles Equity Partners in 2020, Mike was an Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company where he was responsible for designing, managing, and delivering strategic and operational projects for industrial companies.

Before joining McKinsey, Mike was an Infantry Officer with the 101st Airborne Division from 2003-2007 and a Special Forces Officer with 1st Special Forces Group from 2007-2014. He is the veteran of combat deployments to both Iraq and Afghanistan. Mike earned a B.A. in International History from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I have appreciated my time on the Board of MamaManicni’s and am optimistic as the Company continues to execute upon its growth strategy,” said Connor Haley. “My resignation is the result of significant other business commitments that require my full time attention. I have full faith in Mike’s ability to provide investor insight to the Board of Directors and look forward to all that MamaMancini’s is poised to accomplish in the years to come.”

Carl Wolf, Chief Executive Officer, added: “I want to sincerely thank Connor for his significant time and contributions while on the Board of MamaMancini’s. He has been an engaged shareholder and Board member, and we wish him success in his future endeavors. Furthermore, we welcome West Point and Wharton Graduate, M&A executive and former special forces officer Mike Kay to the Board. I firmly believe that his unique combination of leadership and investment experience will be a valuable contribution to the Company.”

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty pre-prepared, all-natural foods. MamaMancini’s broad product portfolio consists of meatballs, meatloaf, sausages and pasta bowls with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties – as well as an assortment of chicken-based dishes, olives, savory products and salads through its T&L Creative Salads and Olive Branch subsidiaries. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at regional delis and well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, ALDI Markets, Schnuck Markets, Whole Foods, Publix, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Costco and Albertsons – as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also maintains a direct-to-consumer presence on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

