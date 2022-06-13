Insights on the Liquid Detergent Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, End-use, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Detergent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global liquid detergent market reached a value of US$ 29.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 41.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.75% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Liquid detergent is a cleaning agent in liquid form which is ideal for removing dirt and oils from delicate fabrics. Liquid detergent is made by mixing dry powder in a solution consisting of water and chemicals known as solubilizers which help the water and detergent to blend together evenly. These synthetic surfactants are manufactured from complexation agents, zeolites, bleach, enzymes, etc. Nowadays, liquid detergents are increasingly being used by the consumers as they can be evenly blended in both cold and warm water.



The growing disposable incomes, especially in the developing regions, is escalating the demand for detergent liquid where the customers are inclined to buy products based on a company's reputation, price and quality. Further, the rising concerns about environmental sustainability has led the manufacturers to focus on eco-friendly laundry detergents made from biodegradable components. This acts as another growth-inducing factor for the global liquid detergent market. Moreover, the aggressive marketing and promotional techniques used by various e-commerce companies to attract the consumers is further boosting the overall market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global liquid detergent market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, end-use and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product Type

Inorganic Liquid Detergent

Organic Liquid Detergent

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into inorganic and organic liquid detergents.



Breakup by End-Use

Residential

Commercial

On the basis of end-use, the market has been segregated as residential and commercial.



Breakup by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Others

Based on the distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets account for the largest market share. Other major distribution channels include convenience stores, departmental stores, online stores and others.



Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Henkel, Procter & Gamble, The Clorox Company, Church & Dwight and Unilever.



This report provides a deep insight into the global liquid detergent market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the liquid detergent industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global liquid detergent market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global liquid detergent market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global liquid detergent market?

Which are the popular product types in the global liquid detergent market?

Which are the key distribution channels in the global liquid detergent market?

What are the major end-use sectors in the global liquid detergent market?

What are the price trends of liquid detergents?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the liquid detergent market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global liquid detergent market?

What is the structure of the global liquid detergent market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global liquid detergent market?

How are liquid detergents manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Liquid Detergent Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.4 Impact of COVID-19

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Research and Development

5.11.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.11.4 Manufacturing

5.11.5 Marketing

5.11.6 Distribution

5.11.7 End-Use

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Inorganic Liquid Detergent

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Organic Liquid Detergent

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-Use

7.1 Residential

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Commercial

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Departmental Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Online Stores

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Liquid Detergent Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Henkel & Company KGaA

11.3.2 Procter & Gamble

11.3.3 The Clorox Company

11.3.4 Church and Dwight Company

11.3.5 Unilever Plc

