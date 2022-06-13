KeyCity Capital Announces 583-Unit Real Estate Acquisition Under Exciting New Equity Fund

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyCity Capital has announced that they have acquired the College Station Portfolio. The portfolio includes 583 units at three (3) separate multi-family properties located throughout College Station, Texas. The acquisition is the first under KeyCity Capital's recently launched fund.

"This portfolio was a perfect match for the strategy of our newest fund offering," says Tie Lasater, Chief Executive Officer of KeyCity Capital. "The College Station portfolio checked all of the boxes of our extensive due diligence process and represents a tremendous opportunity for low-risk, high-yield return for our investors."

The newly launched fund is designed to leverage the acquisition and management of primarily B-class value-add multifamily and residential rental properties, as well as strategic properties in strong growth markets. Investors in the fund can maximize liquidity with monthly distributions and equity returns in a tax-advantaged fund structure, leveraging KeyCity Capital's proven affordable residential real estate equity.

The latest fund is currently open to accredited investors only. For more information, visit www.keycitycapital.com.

About KeyCity Capital

KeyCity Capital is a world-class private equity and wealth acceleration firm. The firm serves accredited investors and high-net-worth individuals with comprehensive wealth strategies and attractive investments in the private investment industry. Through using proprietary tools, we develop a custom wealth approach that blends investment diversification with personalized tax, income, and savings plans. For more information, visit the KeyCity Capital website at www.keycitycapital.com.

KeyCity Capital, LLC

1209 S White Chapel Blvd

Suite 180

Southlake, TX 76092

Tie Lasater

CEO

Phone: 817.912.1569

Email: info@keycitycapital.com

www.keycitycapital.com

