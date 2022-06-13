Aequus Provides Update on Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus” or the “Company”) announces that further to its news release on May 6, 2022 and May 26, 2022, the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and the related management’s discussion and analysis (collectively, the “Annual Disclosure”) as well at the financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the related management’s discussion and analysis (collectively, the “Quarterly Disclosure”) continues to be delayed.



Doug Janzen, CEO and Director commented that “Aequus provided all required information, under its control, to its auditors well before the filing deadline. However, the auditors had a number of additional questions for our primary commercial partner – which is a global business with sophisticated commercial operations, and while they have provided information to the auditor to the best of their ability, the process has taken more time than expected. This delay is not related to the Company’s internal accounting policies or procedures. We expect to be able to publicly file the reports soon after our auditor has completed their work so that the Cease Trade Order can then be lifted. Much progress has been made and we are grateful to Sandoz for their continued co-operation.”

The Company expects to file the Annual Disclosure concurrently with the Quarterly Disclosure soon after the requested information is in hand and intends to provide updates on further developments in respect of this matter promptly following their occurrence. We hope to issue another update later this coming week.

