Rodent Control Pesticides Market is Estimated to Register a Strong Growth at 6.8% CAGR During Forecasts 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Rodent Control Pesticides market is valued at US$ 5.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 11.6 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2022 and 2032. According to Future Market Insights, market research and competitive intelligence provider, global rodenticide consumption has increased at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the last half-decade.



The increased incidence of transferrable illnesses such as Hantavirus infection, plague, and Lassa fever, which impacts humans, the environment, and wildlife, have been the key factors spurring the sales of Rodent Control Pesticides worldwide. There has been widespread consumption growth for rodent control products in residential, commercial, and industrial settings in the recent past.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Rodent Control Pesticides Market was valued at US$ 5.6 Bn in 2021. According to Future Market Insights, Rodent Control Pesticides Market revenue would increase 1.9X between 2022 and 2032, reaching roughly US$ 11.6 Bn in 2032.

In terms of Type, the Anticoagulant Rodent Control Pesticides account for the largest share with a projected CAGR of 7.1%.

In terms of End-Use of Rodent Control Pesticides, revenue through Agriculture is projected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during 2017-21.

US is the dominant region in the Rodent Control Pesticides Market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of over US$ 2 Bn, during 2022 – 2032.

Owing to the surge in demand, the market participants are working towards the launch of new products to efficiently reduce the rodent population. The growing number of workplaces, hotels, hospitals, and housing units, as well as a preference for high hygiene standards, are projected to drive demand in the forthcoming years.

Natural Rodent Control Pesticides are biodegradable and toxic to humans, pets, and wildlife, but they will not pose a threat to domestic animals or humans if consumed by accident. Furthermore, these substances are cost-effective, as they do not fit specific storage, handling, transportation, or disposal system.

Rodent Control Pesticides give efficient and speedy results in the destruction of rodents, which is projected to drive their demand throughout the forecast period. However, rigorous government regulations governing the use of active substances are expected to limit market development in the future years. Rodent Control Pesticides are often offered in the form of pellets, blocks, powder.

Winning Strategy

Rising worries about economic loss caused by rat damage in agricultural areas are expected to fuel market expansion in the future years. Environmental worries over the use of chemicals and their harmful effects on people and other living organisms, on the other hand, are likely to limit demand. As a result, product application is heavily restricted by strict legislation.

In North America and Europe, strict laws governing the use of chemical Rodent Control Pesticides have been enacted. For example, all pesticide products in the United States must be registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) before they may be marketed to the general public. The EPA regulates these products under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA).

Competitive Environment

The worldwide Rodent Control Pesticides market is fragmented, with a few multinational players and several new firms contending for a fair portion of the market. BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta, Liphatech Inc., PelGar International, JT Eaton, Neogen Corporation, and Rentokil Initial plc are among the most active participants. These firms are looking for new markets to expand into, either by releasing a new product line after studying, developing, and field-testing it or by purchasing a manufacturing unit.

Some of the recent developments of key Rodent Control Pesticides providers are as follows:

• In September 2020, PelGar announced the launch of Cimetrol super RFU, which is a ready-to-use water-based spray for controlling several flying and crawling insects.

• In July 2020, PelGar announced that it has moved its R&D for testing to its head office in Alton, UK

Market Segments Covered in Rodent Control Pesticides

By Type:

Anticoagulant

Non-anticoagulant

By End-Use:

Pest Control

Agriculture

Warehouse

Household

Urban Centers





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA





More Insights Available

FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Rodent Control Pesticides Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Rodent Control Pesticides Market in terms of Type (Anticoagulant, Non-Anticoagulant), End-Use (Pest Control, Agriculture, Warehouse, Household, Urban Centers) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.3. Retailers

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. By Key Regions

3.9.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Rodent Control Pesticides Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (Liters) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (Liters) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Rodent Control Pesticides Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (Liters) Analysis By Type, 2017-2021

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (Liters) Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2022-2032

5.3.1. Anticoagulant

5.3.2. Non-Anticoagulant

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Type, 2017-2021

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Type, 2022-2032

6. Global Rodent Control Pesticides Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By End-Use

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (Liters) Analysis By End-Use, 2017-2021

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (Liters) Analysis and Forecast By End-Use, 2022-2032

6.3.1. Pest Control

6.3.2. Agriculture

6.3.3. Warehouse

6.3.4. Household

6.3.5. Urban Centers

6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By End-Use, 2017-2021

6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By End-Use, 2022-2032

