Jeff Cook Real Estate Highlights 2022 Top Agents of Quarter 2

CHARLESTON, SC, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hard work deserves recognition! Our agents are always striving to go the extra mile and help more people every day so we are taking a moment to recognize the teams and agents that have gone above and beyond for this quarter. At Jeff Cook Real Estate, we make sure our clients come first and these agents have done a tremendous job ensuring their clients are educated, supported, and comfortable throughout the process. Congratulations to the top agents for quarter two of 2022!

Top Team at Jeff Cook Real Estate: The Smith-Stauder Team

The Smith-Stauder Team is led by Victoria & Lori Smith-Stauder. They have been in real estate since 2018 and have served over 100 families. The Smith-Stauders favorite parts of serving in real estate include the ability to help families and individuals to achieve their goals, educating their clients, and taking potentially stressful situations and making them easier. Joining them on their team are Amanda Susco, Joy Kump, and Craig McBlain. Victoria and Lori say, “We want our clients to receive superb service” throughout the process and want everyone involved to know “we are diligent with our work, helpful, and solution seeking”. With a strong background in education and coaching, this has carried over into their real estate careers through their passion to educate clients as well as coaching and mentoring the agents on their team. These team leaders prioritize building strong rapport with all parties involved from the clients to the lenders and attorneys, the Smith-Stauders say “we all have a common goal” and “we want the agents on our team to handle each person with care”. To get in touch with Victoria and Lori, you can call 843-865-2372 or email thesmithstauderteam@jeffcookrealestate.com.

Rising Star at Jeff Cook Real Estate: Craig McBlain

Craig McBlain started with Jeff Cook in January, and he has already served 3 families. Craig’s favorite part about working with Jeff Cook is helping families secure a home that they have been searching for. “I find joy in helping families find their homes and making the transaction as smooth as possible for them.” Craig works on The Smith Stauder Team, and he would love to help you find your next dream home! Contact Craig at craig.mcblain@jeffcookrealestate.com or call 843-474-6630.

Top Listing Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate: David Bateman

David Bateman has been with Jeff Cook since 2015, and he has personally served over 220 families. During his time at Jeff Cook, David has not only helped families buy, but he has also helped create smooth listing processes to better service all our Jeff Cook families. David is passionate about advocating for his families and easing the tensions and anxiety which come in the home-buying process. Contact David at david.bateman@jeffcookrealestate.com or call 843-886-1724.

Top Buyer Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate: Brandon Garon

Brandon Garon has been working in real estate since 2018, and he has served over 50 families. Brandon has expertise in all areas of home buying, and he loves getting to meet each family’s unique needs. Brandon says, “I love the ability to help people achieve their goals of homeownership - whether it's their first house, or retirement house on the lake!” Follow Brandon on his YouTube channel to learn more, contact Brandon at brandon.garon@jeffcookrealestate.com, or call 803-766-4663.



