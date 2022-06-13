Arras Minerals to Begin Trading on TSX Venture Exchange & Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arras Minerals Corp. (“Arras”; TSX-V:ARK, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares have been approved for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ARK.” Arras expects the shares to commence trading effective on the opening of the markets on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Darren Klinck, President, commented, “We are excited about the bright future ahead for Arras and our sole focus on the highly prospective copper-gold belt in NE Kazakhstan where we have assembled more than 2,500 square kilometres of mineral exploration licenses. We would like to thank our supportive shareholders who have provided the foundation for our rapid advancement in the country over the past 15 months and look forward to building on this as we seek to add shareholder value and increase the profile of Arras’ mineral exploration and development initiatives in Kazakhstan as a publicly listed company.”

Corporate Update

Private Placement Financing

On May 30, 2022, the Company completed a private placement financing issuing 1,091,000 shares at C$1.50 per share for gross proceeds of C$1,636,500. Net proceeds from the financing will be used to fund exploration activities at the Company’s projects in NE Kazakhstan and for general corporate purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws, which will expire four months plus one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement and will be restricted securities for purposes of U.S. securities laws.

Kazakhstan Exploration Activities Summary

In 2021, Arras established a local technical team based in Ekibastuz, Pavlodar as well as a small administrative office in Almaty.

Exploration and development activities during 2021 comprised of a full review of the historical work completed on Beskauga as well as commencement of diamond drilling utilizing two rigs for H2 2021. An airborne geophysics (magnetics) program was initiated and completed at Beskauga in H2 2021. The geophysics program on the regional licenses has continued in H1 2022.

Initial drill assay results from Hole BG21001 and BG 21002 were announced in January and February 2022 respectively. Highlights from Hole BG21001 starting from 44m were 972.3m @ 0.56 g/t Au & 0.33% Cu & 1.89g/t Ag (see Arras’ Website for News Release dated January 31, 2022). Hole BG21002 starting from 43m reported 995m@ 0.33 g/t Au & 0.13% Cu & 1.32 g/t Ag and included 431m @ 0.53 g/t Au & 0.23% Cu & 1.32 g/t Ag starting from 595 m (see Arras’ Website for News Release dated February 23, 2022).

The Company has established mineral exploration licenses totalling 2,500 square kilometres in the Pavlodar region which are highly prospective for copper-gold mineralisation. The Arras technical team focused over Q4 2021 and Q12022 on evaluating and analysing historical data available for these license areas and a field program has commenced in Q2 2022.

Drilling activities on the Beskauga license have continued in H1 2022 focusing on expanding the current Beskauga resource (summarized below) and testing adjacent targets, many of which have not been tested previously.

Tim Barry, CEO commented, “Arras accomplished a great deal in 2021 as we established the Company in Kazakhstan and built-up a solid local team of professionals; successfully permitted a 30,000 metre drill program; permitted and commenced an airborne geophysics program; and started drilling at Beskauga. This year we are continuing to build on our strong start in 2021 and in addition to working at Beskauga are expanding our focus across the broader Arras mineral tenement package. Thus far, the business environment and the geological prospectivity in Kazakhstan continues to be very positive and exciting and we look forward to continuing to expand our knowledge in what we believe to be one of the few remaining, underexplored copper-gold belts globally.”

About the Beskauga Deposit: The Beskauga deposit is a gold-copper-silver deposit with a NI 43-101 compliant “Indicated” Mineral Resource of 111.2 million tonnes grading 0.49 g/t gold, 0.30% copper and 1.34 g/t silver for 1.75 million ounces of contained gold, 333.6 thousand tonnes of contained copper, and 4.79 million ounces of contained silver and an “Inferred” Mineral Resource of 92.6 million tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold, 0.24% copper and 1.14 g/t silver for 1.49 million ounces of contained gold, 222.2 thousand tonnes of contained copper, and 3.39 million ounces of contained silver. This resource is based on 122 drill holes completed between 2007 and 2021. For further details regarding the Mineral Resource estimate at the Beskauga project, please see the technical report entitled “Beskauga Copper-Gold Project, Pavlodar Province, Republic of Kazakhstan, dated February 20, 2022 and filed on the Company’s website and on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The constraining pit was optimised and calculated using a NSR cut-off based on a price of: $1,750/oz for gold, $3.50/lb for copper, $22.00/oz for silver, and with an average recovery of 85% for copper and 74.5% for gold and 50% for silver.

Assay and QAQC Procedures: All sample preparation and geochemical analysis of the diamond drill core referenced in the drill assay results described above was undertaken by ALS Global at its laboratories in Karaganda (Kazakhstan) and Loughrea (Republic of Ireland), respectively.

After drying and fine crushing, a 250 g split was pulverised to 85 % passing a -75-micron screen. A 30 g split of the pulp was analysed for gold using fire assay and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) finish (ALS method Au-AA25™) at ALS Karaganda. A second pulp split was then air freighted to ALS Loughrea and analysed for 48 elements by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) after 4-acid digestion on a 0.25 g aliquot (ALS method ME-MS61™). Where samples exceeded 1% copper, they were re-analysed using a 4-acid digest ICP-MS ore grade method (ALS method Cu-OG62™). ALS Global and its laboratories are entirely independent of Arras Minerals Corp.

Arras operates according to its rigorous Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol, which is consistent with industry best practices. This includes insertion of certified standards, blanks, and field duplicates comprising of quarter drill core at an insertion rate of 2.5%, 2.5% and 5% respectively, which is deemed appropriate for this stage of exploration. The blanks and standards are Certified Reference Materials (CRM’s) supplied by Ore Research and Exploration, Australia, who are entirely independent of Arras Minerals Corp. Internal QA/QC samples were also inserted by the analytical laboratories and reviewed by the Company prior to release. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tim Barry, CEO and Director of Arras Minerals Corp., a Chartered Professional Geologist (MAusIMM CP Geo) with the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Arras Minerals Corp.

Arras Minerals Corp. is British Columbia incorporated public company trading on the TSX-V exchange under the symbol “ARK.” The Company is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in northeastern Kazakhstan, including the Option Agreement on the Beskauga copper and gold project.

