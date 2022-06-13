GeoVax Appoints Recognized Industry Leader John W. Sharkey, PhD as Vice President, Business Development





Operational Resources Strengthened to Support Company Growth and Development

Atlanta, GA, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of John W. Sharkey, PhD to serve as Vice President, Business Development.

Dr. Sharkey brings over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry, with specific expertise in executive management, business development, pharmaceutical and medical device development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and business operations covering multiple therapeutic segments. Over his career, Dr. Sharkey has been a key contributor to the development, acquisition, or divestment of multiple products with annual revenues ranging from $5 million to more than $2 billion.

Prior to his current appointment as Vice President, Business Development for GeoVax, Dr. Sharkey served as the Company’s Head of Business Development on a part-time consulting basis and led the successful completion of two transformational transactions which propelled the company into Phase 2 programs in the areas of COVID-19 and Immuno-Oncology.

In 2010, Dr. Sharkey founded Cogas Consulting, LLC, a boutique consultancy providing executive management, technical development, regulatory and business development services to small and mid-size pharma and medical device companies. He has also assisted several companies in their financing activities. As CEO of Largent Health, LLC, he oversaw the development strategy for three 510(k) medical devices incorporating a proprietary antimicrobial technology, eventually leading to the registration and commercial launch of the first FDA-cleared dental cavity cleanser with antimicrobial claims. Previously, he held senior executive positions within both Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Shionogi Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and engaged in several notable partnering transactions including Novartis’ acquisition of ex-U.S. rights for Lucentis® and global rights for Focalin® and Focalin® XR as well as Shionogi’s acquisition of global rights for Osphena®.

Dr. Sharkey holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Buffalo and a B.S. in Chemistry from the State University of New York at Oneonta.

David Dodd, GeoVax President and CEO, commented, “John’s addition to our team represents an important step forward in the strengthening of GeoVax’s organizational and operational resources. He has already made important contributions to GeoVax’s progress in his consulting role and we are delighted that he has agreed to join us on a full-time basis. We are excited to leverage the wealth of knowledge, expertise, and insights he brings and we look forward to his further contributions to the growth and development of the Company in support of our strategic corporate growth plans and objectives.”

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using novel proprietary platforms. GeoVax’s product pipeline includes two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials of GEO-CM04S1 (formerly COH04S1) for COVID-19 as a universal booster vaccine to mRNA vaccines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and as a primary vaccine for use in immunocompromised patients. In addition to GEO-CM04S1 for COVID-19, GeoVax is developing GEO-CM02 as a pan-coronavirus vaccine. The Company is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Gedeptin® for treatment of head and neck cancer. Gedeptin® has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA. Additional research and development programs include preventive vaccines against Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa) and malaria, as well as immunotherapies for multiple solid tumors. The Company’s portfolio of wholly owned, co-owned, and in-licensed intellectual property stands at over 70 granted or pending patent applications spread over 20 patent families.

For additional information about GeoVax, visit our website: www.geovax.com .

GeoVax Labs, Inc.

678-384-7220

investor@geovax.com