Forza Innovations Inc. Announces Lead Industrial Designer

SAN DIEGO, CA, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Forza Innovations Inc. (OTC Pink: FORZ) (the “Company”), a health-tech wearable innovation company behind the WarmUp line of products, is excited to announce that Daniel Curry has been hired full time as the Innovations Lab Lead Industrial Designer. A graduate of one of the most competitive design programs in the US, California State University Long Beach, Daniel will be leading the Innovations Lab engineering team, which currently consists of four industrial designers.

Daniel has a strong background in 3D printing and Prototyping technologies. In 2019, he founded the company “The Maker Society” which provided printing services and educational workshops on emerging technologies. At the beginning of the Covid pandemic, Daniel used this company to pivot and manufacture thousands of face shields for hospitals to help protect front-line workers who had extreme unmet demand for the products. They formed an alliance with Masks for Docs, a nationwide non-profit that works to bring medical supplies and personal protective gear to dozens of hospitals all over the country.

While Daniel holds a degree in industrial design, his passion is in emerging technology and being able to push what’s possible with the technology that we have in our hands today. The entertainment design space has been an area where Daniel finds different opportunities to get creative and make valuable connections. He designed an Iron Man-inspired suit for a YouTuber who goes by the user name “King Vader”, which went viral and kickstarted his social media.

The Forza Innovations Lab is procuring various pieces of equipment for the engineering team to work with, including Prusa Research 3D printers, which are regarded as one of the most reliable makers of 3D printers in the world. Along with these reliable, but more standardized printers, we also have various specialized machines that are being setup. The Creality print belt is a 3D printer that prints directly on a conveyor belt, similar to a treadmill, which allows us to automate the manufacturing process on the machine and print hundreds of copies of parts without the constant need for monitoring. An additional benefit of the machine is the ability to print incredibly long items that traditionally would not fit on a standard machine or would need complex support structures which complicate the printing process. The advantage of this type of technology is that it allows us to create various designs that would otherwise not be possible with most standard 3D printing technology. The Innovation Lab also has some very capable and robust resin printers from the US-based company Epax 3D who are known for their reliability and use in medical fields such as the dental industry.

Daniel Curry, Forza’s Lead Industrial Designer, comments that “Forza Innovations has the potential for doing some really unique things. It has pivoted through the experience of the individuals on its team to enter various markets quickly and in ways that allow it to make significant changes within them. Each member of the company has specific experiences that make them valuable to the team and any potential joint ventures we may have in the near future.”

After several weeks at Forza, Daniel and his team have continued to ramp up, and so has the excitement as to what’s coming next. All equipment should be in place shortly and once it is we will have a very capable and robust prototyping space that allows us to work on a variety of projects both in and out of the Warm Up market.

“The last time I was in this position, the lab was a fraction of the size, with incredibly generic equipment, and a staff of two. We were able to create a product that has millions in sales and distributed in over 70 countries and counting. With the tools, knowledge, and resources we are equipped with today, the sky is the limit for the innovative, disruptive technology that is going to come out of the Forza Innovations lab. The pedigree is proven, the lab is set up, and the company is starting to make progress on all fronts,” stated Johnny Forzani, President and CEO of Forza Innovations Inc.

About Forza Innovations Inc.

The Company is in the health-tech wearable performance business. The Company has acquired all of the ownership and the rights to certain late, developmental stage, WarmUp products. WarmUp are cutting edge, innovative, wearable, back compression devices. The therapeutic application of heat causes a change in temperature of the soft tissues which decreases joint stiffness and relieves inflammation.

Forward-Looking Statements

