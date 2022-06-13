Fullerton, CA, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent study of 5,000 Americans, Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn (Dr. Tara), Cal State Fullerton associate professor of human communication, found that more than a third of Americans in relationships are sexually unsatisfied. The results of her findings unveiled important predictors of sexual satisfaction. Tara found that having a dissatisfying sex life can lead to multiple physical and mental health issues, relationship issues, divorces, and breakups.

From her recent study, the sex and relationship expert suggests these Top 3 Communication Practices for Better Intimacy:

Do a regular intimacy and relationship check-ins with your partner Write each other an adoration letter Use technology and nonverbal communication to show intimacy throughout the day.

According to Dr. Tara, “this is why it is important to further explore what contributes to sexual satisfaction for couples." Tara added, "the number one predictor contributing to high sexual satisfaction is sexual communication. Couples that talk about sex have a happier sex life.”

Tara concluded that other significant predictors of sexual satisfaction are sexual mindfulness (which can be practiced via meditation), sexual confidence, and self-esteem.

Dr. Tara recently presented her findings at the International Communication Association Conference in Paris.

