The Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs and Dietary Supplements Market is expected to grow by $ 57.96 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period

96 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period. Our report on the over-the-counter drugs and dietary supplements market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of multiple payment options, product innovations, and favorable regulatory frameworks.

The over-the-counter drugs and dietary supplements market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The over the counter drugs and dietary supplements market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the over-the-counter drugs and dietary supplements market growth during the next few years. Also, inclination of pharmaceutical companies toward OTC drugs from RX drugs and increasing awareness for vitamin supplements and weight loss products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on over the counter drugs and dietary supplements market covers the following areas:

• Over the counter drugs and dietary supplements market sizing

• Over the counter drugs and dietary supplements market forecast

• Over the counter drugs and dietary supplements market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading over the counter drugs and dietary supplements market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Alfresa Holdings Corp., Alkalon AS, Alliance Pharma Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Colgate Palmolive Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Also, the over-the-counter drugs and dietary supplements market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

