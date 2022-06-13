Global Care Management Solutions Market Size [2022-2028] To Reach USD 23.3 Billion at a CAGR of 11.1% | Industry Trends, Share, And Growth Analysis | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Care Management Solutions Market finds that increasing support for shifting the burden of risk from healthcare payers to providers, growing government funding & regulations in order to promote patient-centric care, are some major parameters that run Care Management Solutions Market in coming years. Additionally, increasing healthcare IT investment, and increasing geriatric population are some other drivers further propelling the market growth.

The Global Care Management Solutions Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 23.3 Billion in the year 2028.

The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 12.4 Billion in the year 2021 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Care Management Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Services), by Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), by Application (Disease Management, Case Management, Utilization Management, Others), by End User (Payers, Providers, Other), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Care Management Solutions Drives the Market

The healthcare sector has been pushed towards patient-centric care by growth in the use of big data and its significant impact. The need for care management solutions is only increasing as a result of the growth in aging population and increased occurrence of chronic diseases. This solution provides the most effective workflow methods resulting in lucrative opportunities for market players in the chronic disease market. Advancements in IT systems and healthcare technologies enable patient-centric care, allowing healthcare professionals to work at multiple facilities. All these factors are leading to rapid adoption of healthcare solutions across the globe and is ultimately fueling the demand for care management solutions. Hence, are the factor anticipated to drive the market growth over the coming years.

Additionally, initiatives taken by major players as well as governments is further propelling the market growth. For instance, Philips acquired Capsule Technologies, Inc., in January 2021. Capsule’s platform captures streaming clinical data and transforms it into actionable information for patient care management to enhance patient outcomes, improve collaboration between care teams, streamline clinical workflows and increase productivity. In November 2019, Innovaccer partnered with Microsoft Teams to launch its care management solution. This new solution can assist care teams in sharing crucial patient information in real time and ensure seamless care delivery.

Restraints:

Shortage of Skilled Professionals Hinders the Growth of the Market

Healthcare industry requires a strong IT infrastructure and IT support within the organization as well as at the solution provider’s end for the effective utilization of care management solutions. There is a continuous need for technical support in a health care organization for maintaining the server and network for the smooth operation of clinical workflows and optimum interfacing speed of care management solutions. If the maintenance of the server or network is inadequate, it leads to the generation of screen loads, which slows down the clinical workflow.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Care Management Solutions market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.1% during the forecast period.

The Care Management Solutions market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 12.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 23.3 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Care Management Solutions market.



Segmentation of the Global Care Management Solutions Market:

Component Software Services

Delivery Mode On-Premise Cloud-Based

Application Disease Management Case Management Utilization Management Others

End User Payers Providers Other

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Largest Market Share

North America holds the largest market share and, due to the advancements in IT solutions and an increase in demand for affordable and scalable solutions for curbing healthcare costs North America is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to record a high growth rate in the Care Management Solutions Market, in the next few years, due to rising government initiatives and the increasing aging population.

List of Prominent Players in the Care Management Solutions Market:

EXL Service Holdings Inc. (US)

Casenet LLC (US)

Medecision Inc. (US)

ZeOmega Inc. (US)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (US)

Epic Systems Corporation (US)

Recent Developments:

January 2021: Philips acquired Capsule Technologies, Inc. Capsule’s platform captures streaming clinical data and transforms it into actionable information for patient care management to enhance patient outcomes, improve collaboration between care teams, streamline clinical workflows and increase productivity

November 2019: Innovaccer partnered with Microsoft Teams to launch its care management solution. This new solution can assist care teams in sharing crucial patient information in real time and ensure seamless care delivery.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Care Management Solutions Market?

How will the Care Management Solutions Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Care Management Solutions Market?

What is the Care Management Solutions market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Care Management Solutions Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Care Management Solutions Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

