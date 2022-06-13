The Global Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market is expected to grow by $ 266.78 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period

New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285014/?utm_source=GNW

55% during the forecast period. Our report on the obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of OCD, the launch of new molecules, and awareness programs for OCD.

The obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market is segmented as below:

By Product

• SSRI

• TSA

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increased use of off-label therapies as one of the prime reasons driving the obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, expanding research on first-in-class peptide therapeutics and increasing generic approvals will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market covers the following areas:

• Obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market sizing

• Obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market forecast

• Obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Apotex Inc., Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, H Lundbeck AS, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lannett Co. Inc., Lupin Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Novartis AG, Omeros Corp., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Also, the obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

