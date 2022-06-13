Major shareholder announcement – Dimensional Holdings Inc.

13 June 2022 

With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that on 10 June 2022 Sydbank was informed that as at 7 June 2022, the indirect holdings of Dimensional Holdings Inc., 6300 Bee Cave Road, Building One, Austin, Texas 78746, USA, represent 5.014% of the total share capital of Sydbank A/S.

Karen Frøsig        Jørn Adam Møller
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

