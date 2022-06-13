The Global Payday Loans Market is expected to grow by $ 8.4 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period

New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Payday Loans Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285009/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the payday loans market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness regarding the payday loan among the youth, an increase in the adoption of advanced technologies among the payday lenders, and basic eligibility criteria are less than other financial services and institutions.

The payday loans market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The payday loans market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Storefront payday loans

• Online payday loans



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa

• US

• China

• UKIJapan

• Germany



This study identifies the rising number of payday lenders as one of the prime reasons driving the payday loans market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of online payment methods and a rise in spending on luxury products among the adult population will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the payday loans market covers the following areas:

• Payday loans market sizing

• Payday loans market forecast

• Payday loans market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading payday loans market vendors that include AARC LLC, Axis Bank Ltd., Citigroup Inc., Creditstar Group AS, CS SALES LLC, DJS UK Ltd., Enova International Inc., FloatMe Corp., GAIN Credit Inc., GC DataTech Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., KrazyBee Services Pvt. Ltd., Maxed Up Media Ltd., Payday America Inc., Payday Loans Ltd., PDL Finance Ltd., Speedy Cash, Upward Finance Ltd., Western Circle Ltd., and Whizdm Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Also, the payday loans market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



