Sydney, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Bulgaria-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





The pandemic has resulted in a decline in mobile revenue, largely the result of declining roaming and voice revenue. The number of subscribers was also negatively impacted by the consolidation of SIM cards among subscribers.



Despite growth in revenue, investment among operators has declined in recent years. Nevertheless, there has been continuing developments in 5G, as the MNOs seek to improve revenue streams from mobile data services. The telecom regulator finalised public consultations on its 5G spectrum strategy in late 2018, and in mid-2019 it made available 100MHz of spectrum in the 3.5GHz range for 5G.



A1 Bulgaria began trialling 5G using this spectrum in mid-2019, and launched commercial services soon afterwards, delivering data at up to 1Gb/s. Yettel (then branded as Telenor Bulgaria) began trialling 5G at the same time, while Vivacom launched its own 5G offer in September 2020. By May 2022, Vivacom had extended its 5G service to over 530 cities and towns. It expected that 5G would provide 72% population coverage by the end of the year.



Key developments:





Vivacom Bulgaria acquired by United Group, extends 5G services to more than 530 towns;

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband service is made available in Bulgaria;

Telenor Bulgaria is rebranded as Yettel;

Bulgaria joins the U.S. State Department’s Clean Network initiative in a bid to protect its 5G communications networks;

Yettel releases smart monitoring platform for utilities;

Report update includes the regulator’s market data for 2020, telcos’ operating and financial data to Q1 2022, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report:





Vivacom, Orbitel, Vestitel, A1 Bulgaria (MobilTel), Yettel (Telenor Bulgaria), PPF Group, Trans Telecom, Blizoo, Max Telecom, T.com, United Group







Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Bulgaria-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW