Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 23 2022

| Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Aarhus C, DENMARK

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 3/6/2022312,056555.65173,394,504  
Monday, 6 June 2022---  
Tuesday, 7 June 2022147518.0076,146  
Wednesday, 8 June 20222,464523.421,289,717  
Thursday, 9 June 20223,457517.151,787,797  
Friday, 10 June 20223,798506.111,922,214  
In the period 6/6/2022 - 10/6/20229,866514.485,075,874  
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 10/6/2022321,922554.39178,470,378  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,842,646 treasury shares corresponding to 7.23% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

Attachments


Attachments

2022-06-13 FBM31-22 SBB-w23 ENG 2022-06-13 FBM31-22 SBB-w23 appendix