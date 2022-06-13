Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 23 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 3/6/2022
|312,056
|555.65
|173,394,504
|Monday, 6 June 2022
|-
|-
|-
|Tuesday, 7 June 2022
|147
|518.00
|76,146
|Wednesday, 8 June 2022
|2,464
|523.42
|1,289,717
|Thursday, 9 June 2022
|3,457
|517.15
|1,787,797
|Friday, 10 June 2022
|3,798
|506.11
|1,922,214
|In the period 6/6/2022 - 10/6/2022
|9,866
|514.48
|5,075,874
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 10/6/2022
|321,922
|554.39
|178,470,378
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,842,646 treasury shares corresponding to 7.23% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
