Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 23 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 3/6/2022 312,056 555.65 173,394,504 Monday, 6 June 2022 - - - Tuesday, 7 June 2022 147 518.00 76,146 Wednesday, 8 June 2022 2,464 523.42 1,289,717 Thursday, 9 June 2022 3,457 517.15 1,787,797 Friday, 10 June 2022 3,798 506.11 1,922,214 In the period 6/6/2022 - 10/6/2022 9,866 514.48 5,075,874 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 10/6/2022 321,922 554.39 178,470,378 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,842,646 treasury shares corresponding to 7.23% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

