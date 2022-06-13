101st American Association of Exporters and Importers Annual Conference & Expo Opens in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time in three years, the 101st American Association of Exporters and Importers (AAEI) Annual Conference & Expo will be in person. AAEI has been the national voice of the international trade community since 1921. This year, AAEI is celebrating 100 years of making global trade happen with the theme, "Charting the Trade Winds - Tempest to Transformation," reflecting the challenges facing importers and exporters on multiple fronts. The conference program will encompass the latest trade issues that impact the trade community as it looks forward to the next 100 years of trade.

"We are excited to reach this milestone," said AAEI President and CEO Eugene Laney. "AAEI's annual conference will provide a forum for AAEI members to address today's supply chain and international trade challenges. At AAEI, we are proud to mark our 100th year of making global trade happen."

The conference will be held June 13-15 at the Marriott Harbor Beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The content covers myriad topics for the international trade community, including supply chain disruptions, customs modernization, exporting strategies, navigating new trade laws, finding a path to sustainability and more.

AAEI's conference provides a mix of general sessions, breakouts, and government agency roundtables. The lineup includes:

General Sessions — Among the national experts this year are U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus, Assistant Secretary of Commerce Thea Kendler, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and a delegate from the U.S. Office of Port Envoy.

Government Agency Roundtables — roundtable discussions with 20 border-agencies, including Fish and Wildlife, Food and Drug Administration and the Bureau of Industry and Security.

AAEI Leadership Award — the 2022 recipient will be former Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan.

"Contributing to the growth of international trade over the last 100 years and managing through the significant supply chain challenges during these tumultuous times demonstrates the value of AAEI's content and education," said AAEI Board Chair Julie Parks. "AAEI's conference this week and in subsequent years will lead the international business toward an efficient, effective, and secure supply chain."

Sponsors making AAEI's Conference possible include KPMG, Federal Express, Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, E2open, Charter Brokerage, Thompson Reuters and many more.

About AAEI

AAEI is the premier trade organization representing U.S. companies engaged in global trade. We are recognized as technical experts regarding the day-to-day import and export of goods including the facilitation of global trade.

