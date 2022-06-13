Konica Minolta Igniting Print Possibilities with New Campaign to Help Customers ‘See the Potential’

Ramsey, NJ, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) has launched a new global campaign to help businesses understand the changing needs of customers, create more added value and rethink opportunities in a fast-changing world. ‘See the Potential’ is the technology leader’s slogan for realizing digital transformation within the evolving commercial print, industrial and packaging markets.

As COVID-19 has been accelerating trends from commodity to quality and from one-size-fits-all to customization and personalization, high-value digital printing continues to gain traction. For example, packaging with specialty printing and enhancements has been found to have more than 46 percent higher quality perception.

Working closely with customers on their digital transformation, Konica Minolta advises that in a digital era there are good business reasons for communicating through multiple cross-media channels; not just via paper-based media. The campaign will focus on new business opportunities, which Konica Minolta says can be found everywhere by embracing new techniques and creating unique customer experiences.

Drawing on local expertise and backed by a global organization with more than 40 years of experience in digital printing, Konica Minolta’s portfolio of hardware, software and services has been designed to ignite possibilities for customers – whatever and wherever they may be. ‘See the Potential’ highlights Konica Minolta’s desire to be creative and tell extraordinary brand stories through high-value touchpoints – which can be shaped through its extensive product portfolio – to help customers thrive.

“As the industry evolves, stories and experiences are being brought to life not just through paper-based media, but by communicating through multiple cross-media channels," said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “Our new campaign is focused on inspiring customers to ‘See the Potential’ by opening their eyes to the art of what’s possible - from conquering new markets to embracing new techniques and creating more unique customer experiences.”

Konica Minolta’s aim is to build the future together with customers to help create new business opportunities. The company is constantly rethinking print, and is proud to be recognized as one of the world’s 100 most sustainable companies. As a trusted partner, Konica Minolta can help print businesses service new market segments, build stand-out creative pieces with customers sharing a similar passion, and optimize workflow.

Konica Minolta’s campaign video, for which the entire set was made from printed materials, can be viewed here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

