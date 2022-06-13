PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

13 June 2022
PAYPOINT PLC (THE ‘COMPANY’)
NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
Vesting of 2019 Paypoint Deferred Bonus Plan
The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan (the “DBP”), following the completion of the three-year holding period, nil cost share options granted on 10 June 2019 were automatically exercised on 10 June 2022 by participants who have remained in the employment of the Company for the duration of the deferral period. Accordingly, the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) listed below have become the legal and beneficial owners of ordinary shares of the Company (‘shares’) as detailed below.
The midmarket value of the shares on the dealing day prior to the date of exercise was
£5.70 per share.
|PDMRs
|Awards granted
|Dividend awards accrued during deferral period
|Total awards exercised
|Number of shares sold @ 567.366 pence per share to cover taxes due
|Balance of shares retained
|Alan Dale
|1,025
|267
|1,292
|630
|662
|Simon Coles
|947
|247
|1,194
|582
|612
|Jay Payne
|208
|54
|262
|132
|130
|Katy Wilde
|1,483
|387
|1,870
|909
|961
2022 Paypoint Deferred Bonus Plan Awards
The Company announces that on 10 June 2022 in accordance with the rules of the DBP, the Remuneration Committee has granted the following deferred bonus awards to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) under the DBP.
In accordance with the rules, DBP awards were granted on 10 June 2022 at a price of £5.70 per share (being the closing mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:
|Executive Director
|DBP Award
|Nick Wiles
|16,645
|Alan Dale
|10,625
|PDMR
|DBP Award
|Simon Coles
|3,750
|Ben Ford
|3,577
|Anna Holness
|1,875
|Mark Latham
|3,125
|Tanya Murphy
|3,366
|Jay Payne
|1,750
|Jo Toolan
|1,516
|Danny Vant
|3,958
|Katy Wilde
|3,437
The release of DBP awards to participants is dependent upon continuous employment for a period of three years from the date of grant.
2022 Paypoint Restricted Share Plan Awards
The Company announces that on 10 June 2022 in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Restricted Share Plan (the 'RSP'), the Remuneration Committee has granted the following restricted share awards to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) under the RSP.
In accordance with the rules, RSP awards were granted on 10 June 2022 at a price of £5.70 per share (being the closing mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:
|Executive Director
|RSP Award
|Nick Wiles
|61,842
|Alan Dale
|32,894
|PDMR
|RSP Award
|Simon Coles
|7,894
|Ben Ford
|7,530
|Mark Latham
|6,578
|Tanya Murphy
|7,087
|Steve O’Neill
|3,189
|Chris Paul
|3,421
|Jay Payne
|3,947
|Jo Toolan
|5,701
|Danny Vant
|8,333
|Katy Wilde
|7,236
The release of RSP awards to participants is dependent upon continuous employment at the vesting date; satisfactory performance appraisals and the Committee being satisfied of the Company’s underlying performance and delivery against its strategy and plans.
The RSP awards granted to the PDMRS may vest (subject to the conditions outlined above) in full after 3 years from the date of grant (10 June 2025).
For the Executive Directors, the RSP awards vest as follows:
i) 50% of the award on 10 June 2025;
ii) 25% of the award on 10 June 2026;
iii) the balance of the shares of the Award on 10 June 2027 (after deducting the Shares covered by sub-paragraph (i) and (ii)).
