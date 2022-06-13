PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

13 June 2022

PAYPOINT PLC (THE ‘COMPANY’)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Vesting of 2019 Paypoint Deferred Bonus Plan

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan (the “DBP”), following the completion of the three-year holding period, nil cost share options granted on 10 June 2019 were automatically exercised on 10 June 2022 by participants who have remained in the employment of the Company for the duration of the deferral period. Accordingly, the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) listed below have become the legal and beneficial owners of ordinary shares of the Company (‘shares’) as detailed below.

The midmarket value of the shares on the dealing day prior to the date of exercise was
£5.70 per share.

PDMRsAwards grantedDividend awards accrued during deferral period

Total awards exercisedNumber of shares sold @ 567.366 pence per share to cover taxes due

Balance of shares retained
Alan Dale

1,0252671,292630662
Simon Coles

9472471,194582612
Jay Payne

20854262132130
Katy Wilde

1,4833871,870909961

2022 Paypoint Deferred Bonus Plan Awards

The Company announces that on 10 June 2022 in accordance with the rules of the DBP, the Remuneration Committee has granted the following deferred bonus awards to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) under the DBP.

In accordance with the rules, DBP awards were granted on 10 June 2022 at a price of £5.70 per share (being the closing mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

Executive DirectorDBP Award
Nick Wiles16,645
Alan Dale10,625


PDMRDBP Award
Simon Coles3,750
Ben Ford3,577
Anna Holness1,875
Mark Latham3,125
Tanya Murphy3,366
Jay Payne1,750
Jo Toolan1,516
Danny Vant3,958
Katy Wilde3,437

The release of DBP awards to participants is dependent upon continuous employment for a period of three years from the date of grant.

2022 Paypoint Restricted Share Plan Awards

The Company announces that on 10 June 2022 in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Restricted Share Plan (the 'RSP'), the Remuneration Committee has granted the following restricted share awards to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) under the RSP.

In accordance with the rules, RSP awards were granted on 10 June 2022 at a price of £5.70 per share (being the closing mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

Executive DirectorRSP Award
Nick Wiles61,842
Alan Dale32,894


PDMRRSP Award
Simon Coles7,894
Ben Ford7,530
Mark Latham6,578
Tanya Murphy7,087
Steve O’Neill3,189
Chris Paul3,421
Jay Payne3,947
Jo Toolan5,701
Danny Vant8,333
Katy Wilde7,236

The release of RSP awards to participants is dependent upon continuous employment at the vesting date; satisfactory performance appraisals and the Committee being satisfied of the Company’s underlying performance and delivery against its strategy and plans.

The RSP awards granted to the PDMRS may vest (subject to the conditions outlined above) in full after 3 years from the date of grant (10 June 2025).

For the Executive Directors, the RSP awards vest as follows:

      i)   50% of the award on 10 June 2025;

      ii)   25% of the award on 10 June 2026;

      iii)   the balance of the shares of the Award on 10 June 2027 (after deducting the Shares covered by sub-paragraph (i) and (ii)).

