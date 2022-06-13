New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284595/?utm_source=GNW

The global non-alcoholic beer market is expected to grow from $16.65 billion in 2021 to $18.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The market is expected to grow to $25.31 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.



The non-alcoholic beer market consists of sales of non-alcoholic beer by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture non-alcoholic beer. Non-alcoholic beer contains 0% to 1.2% of alcohol and it is generally manufactured by removing alcohol from the finished product or by boiling beer to evaporate the alcohol.



The main types of non-alcoholic beer are alcohol-free and low alcohol.Low alcohol beers are beer that tastes similar to beer but contains significantly less amount of alcohol.



The main types of materials used in producing non-alcoholic beer include malted grains, hops, yeasts, enzymes, others.The various categories of non-alcoholic beer are plain and flavored.



These types of beer are sold to consumers through store-based and non-store-based sales channels.



North America was the largest region in the non-alcoholic beer market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing awareness of the benefits of alcohol-free beverages supported the growth of the non-alcoholic beer market in the historic period. Alcohol-free beer or non-alcoholic beer generally contains negligible or very little alcohol, which usually ranges from 0% to 1.2%. According to an article by Upstream Brewing Company, alcohol-free beer improves cardiovascular health, increases bone mineral density, reduces the risk of osteoporosis, and also stimulates breast milk production. For instance, according to a 2021 survey, 38% of Indians wish to switch from standard strength beer to no or low-alcohol beer. The trend is prevalent among young consumers in the 25 to 34 age group with 41% of young beer consumers willing to switch to no or low-alcohol beers. Therefore, growing awareness of the benefits of alcohol-free beverages supported the growth of the non-alcoholic beer market.



Non-alcoholic beer manufacturers are introducing innovative products into the market owing to a significant rise in awareness of health consciousness among consumers.Consumers are more concerned about their health and are accepting paying more for food that is specifically good for health.



There is an increase in demand for low-alcohol and no-alcohol items from people with the health illness.To capitalize on this, many companies are launching new products into the market to increase their share.



For instance, in 2021, UNLTD IPA., an alcohol-free beer manufacturer launched a non-alcoholic beer that has only 13 calories per bottle, is vegan friendly, and gluten-free. Similarly, Athletic Brewing Company, a non-alcoholic beer producer has launched All Out, an extra dark stout with a full-bodied mouthfeel and toasty finish, accented with coffee and bittersweet chocolate.



In November 2019, Lion Little World Beverages Pty Ltd., an Australia-based beverage and hospitality company has acquired New Belgium Brewing for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition would enable Lion Little World Beverages Pty Ltd. to establish a leading craft beverage business in the USA. New Belgium Brewing is a US-based beverage company that produces and distributes various types of beers including a range of non-alcoholic beers.



The countries covered in the non-alcoholic beer market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





