Construction Sealants Market By Resin Type ; By Technology ; By Function ; By Application ; By End Users ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030

Construction sealants also block the passage of air, dust, and insects and act as a fire-stopping component. Construction sealants provide protection from environmental risks, leakage, and seepage as well as offer better performance and greater durability. Various types of sealants are available based on their characteristics – they can be strong or weak, temporary or permanent, and flexible or rigid. Construction sealants offer reliable, flexible, and waterproof joints for a wide range of applications such as glazing, roofing, and flooring.



Global Construction Sealants market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.95% in 2030.

Global Construction Sealants Market to surpass USD 16.22 billion by 2030 from USD 9.1 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.95% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The rising construction of residential and commercial buildings and the increasing demand for glazing and panels in new high-rise buildings are driving the demand for construction sealants. Furthermore, construction sealants provide safety and ease of application due to which their demand is anticipated to fuel in the coming years. Environmental concerns which are leading to the development of light and green buildings are expected to boost the global construction sealants market.



In August 2017 Sika acquired ABC Sealants, a Turkey-based manufacturer of sealants & adhesives. This acquisition will strengthen Sika’s market position in Turkey and further establish Sika as inclusive supplier of solutions for interior finishing applications



In January 2017, H.B. Fuller acquired the industrial adhesives business of Wisdom Adhesives Worldwide, a provider of adhesives for the packaging, paper converting, and assembly markets. The acquisition will strengthen H.B. Fuller’s position in the Americas adhesives business



Silicone segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Construction Sealants market is segmented by Resin type into Silicone, Polyurethane, Polysulfide, and others. Silicone segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. Silicone sealants are commonly used for glazing, kitchen, and bathroom applications. Silicone sealants are popular for effective sealing as well as weatherproofing joints of structural components. These sealants are pliable and do not crack in warm weather or become stiff in cold weather due to which their demand is boosting.



Glazing Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Construction Sealants market is distributed by application into Glazing, Weatherproofing, Flooring & Joining, Sanitary & Kitchen and Others. Glazing Segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020 owing to increasing investment in infrastructure development and rising standard of living of consumers. Additionally, the shift towards modern construction coupled with better aesthetics has increased the use of glazing in buildings which is anticipated to grow the construction sealants market.



Increasing Construction of Residential and Commercial Buildings

Substantial growth in the construction of residential and commercial buildings is mounting the demand for construction sealants. Commercial projects include the construction of malls, apartments, shopping complexes, and centers which have further surge the demand for construction sealants. Construction sealants are used in glazing, flooring & joining, and sanitary & kitchen. They are used for glazing due to their long-lasting bond and rapid adhesion properties. The extensive utilization of sealants in newer applications such as anchoring application, ductwork, and structural glazing in the construction industry is boosting the construction sealants market.



Rising Maintenance and Renovation Activities

Rising disposable income coupled with increasing living standards of consumers has led to an increase in renovation and maintenance projects which are projected to drive the construction sealants market. Construction sealants are used to fill a gap between two or more substrates and form a barrier through which other materials cannot pass. They prevent building structures from air and heat thus enhancing structural strength and durability.



Environmental Regulations

Stringent environmental protocols regarding the production of chemical and petro- based products are estimated to hamper the global construction sealants market. Construction sealants are toxic and impact the environment which may challenge the product penetration and hinder the market growth.



Sika AG



3M

BASF SE

H.B. Fuller Company

Cytec Solvay Group

General Electric Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

Arkema Group

Master Bond Inc.

DAP Products Inc

Henkel

Other Prominent Players



Global Construction Sealants market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Global Construction Sealants market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the global Construction Sealants market due to the rising demand for Construction Sealants in residential and commercial construction activities in this region. Additionally, increasing population and industrialization in Asia Pacific have fueled the demand for Construction Sealants. Availability of financial assistance supported by huge investments in infrastructure projects is expected to have a positive influence on the construction sealants market.



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

By Resin Type

Silicone

Polyurethanes

Polysulfide

Others

By Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Reactive

Others

By Function

Bonding

Protection

Insulation

Soundproofing

Cable Management

Others

By Application

Glazing

Weatherproofing

Flooring & Joining

Sanitary & Kitchen

Others

By End-User

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Others

