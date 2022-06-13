The Wall Street Journal Launches BUY SIDE FROM WSJ, a New and Independent Commerce Site

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal, today introduced Buy Side from WSJ , a new and independent commerce site dedicated to helping readers make smart decisions about how to spend their time and money.

Buy Side offers readers a range of commerce content, including informed recommendations on consumer goods and actionable insights to support their personal finance goals.

“The launch of ‘Buy Side from WSJ’ offers our customers, readers and users trusted analysis and information to help with their purchasing decisions,” said Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal. “It's a natural extension of our mission—to provide the world’s most trusted source of journalism, data and analysis to help people make decisions. This mission extends to decisions in business, finance, policy, the workplace and life in general.”

Buy Side from WSJ is the latest example of Dow Jones’s commitment to expand the Journal and Dow Jones brands in new and creative ways. It comes on the heels of the company’s recent additions of OPIS and Chemical Market Analytics, which bolster Dow Jones’s expansion into energy and renewables, and of Investor’s Business Daily, which fortifies its suite of markets and investing offerings.

“At its core, Dow Jones and the Journal strive to play an expanded, leading role in helping people and businesses navigate complexity and make decisions during a time of great volatility,” Latour said.

Buy Side delivers the latest reviews and products through regular features such as Pro Picks, a heavily researched and reported roundup of top products, and One Great Thing, a compelling tribute to a product that stands out from others in its field.

The site has a designated editorial team that is separate from Dow Jones’s current newsrooms.

“Buy Side is brought to life by its writers, editors and subject-matter experts, delivering practical and reliable reporting to our audience,” said Leslie Yazel, editor and head of content for Buy Side. “This launch is just the beginning. We’re excited about our future ambitions as we continue to innovate on delivering highly trusted content that will be of service to our members and attract new readers to WSJ.”

The enterprise reports to Josh Stinchcomb, chief revenue officer for Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal.

“We respect the authority of The Wall Street Journal brand and its long-standing reputation of reader trust,” said Stinchcomb. “In keeping with that reputation, we are committed to providing detailed and unbiased reviews and information to help our users make informed online shopping decisions. Earning and maintaining our readers’ trust is what drives our culture of accountability at Buy Side.”

This week, a collection of Buy Side's recommended products will be featured in a Hybrid Happiness: Home Office Sweepstakes activation in The Oculus, located at the World Trade Center in New York City. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about Buy Side and enter the sweepstakes for the chance to win a new home office.

Buy Side from WSJ sits in front of the WSJ paywall and is available to all users. You can gain access to it by visiting wsj.com/buyside .

