With 7.3% CAGR, Global Spout Pouch Market Size Worth US$ 40,266.7 Million by 2030 – Exclusive Report by Astute Analytica

New Delhi, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Spout Pouch market was valued at US$ 21,784.2 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach US$ 40,266.7 Million by 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2022-2030. In terms of revenue, the global spout pouch market is anticipated to reach 2,80,080 Mn units by 2030 from 1,48,012 Mn units in 2021, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Spout pouch is a flexible packaging option for all the fluid products. Its usage can be seen for various purposes such as to wrap liquid and non-Liquid substances. Spout pouches can hold liquids, beverages, wine, juices, honey, sugar, sauces, packages, bone broths, pumpkins, purees, lotions, detergents, cleaning agents, soaps, oils, and fuels. It is often used in many non-liquid products, powdered or granular products. Due to the flexible packaging solutions in spout pouches, these products take up less space during dispensing. However, plastic packaging for spout pouches is hazardous to environment as they lead to increased waste, landfills, marine pollution leading to death of aquatic animals. This calls for green packaging options under spout pouches to reduce plastic content.

Factors such as rise in demand for safer packaging solution and increasing adoption in food and beverage and pharma sector drives the growth in the global spout pouch market over the forecast period. Improvement in economic conditions, along with an increase in health concerns, and strict environmental protection guidelines have led to an increase in the usage of lightweight packaging option such as spout pouch. Moreover, adoption of innovative packaging technologies and solutions creates a lucrative growth opportunity in the market. Spout pouches serve as an excellent cost-effective alternative to many products once limited to rigid packaging like rigid plastics, glass or metal packaging. However, recycling and environmental concern of spout pouches restricts the market growth.

Market Insights

On the basis of product segment, beverages hold the largest market share 2021. Whereas, the energy drinks segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

In terms of component, the cap segment dominated the spout pouch market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as the caps allow the end-user to re-cap the product.

By pouch size, the pouches with a capacity of less than 200 ml dominated the market in 2021. Whereas, the 200 to 500 ml pouches are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of spout pouch material, the plastic segment holds the largest share in spout pouch market in 2021 as they are extremely light and easy to store or transport, especially when compared to other packaging solutions. Whereas, the aluminium segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period as they are anti-leak and provide an excellent moisture barrier.

Based on closure type, screw is dominating the spout pouch market with a market share of 41.8% in 2021 and has the highest CAGR from 2022-2030. Screw further provides assurance that the liquid product will not spill out even if the standup pouch itself topples over.

In terms of end user, the food & beverages holds the largest market share in 2021 owing to the demand for compact and lightweight packaging solutions. Whereas, the soaps & detergent segment is expected to project the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific spout pouches market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030. North America is the second-largest market for spout pouches. Moreover, the growing use of stand-up pouches in the food & beverage, healthcare, cosmetics & toiletries, oil & lubricants, and agricultural products industries is expected to propel the stand-up pouch market in Asia Pacific.

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 21,784.2 Million Market Outlook for 2030 US$ 40,266.7 Million Expected CAGR Growth 7.3% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Top Market Players Amcor Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Group, ProAmpac, Smurfit Kappa Group, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Bemis Company, Glenroy Inc., Printpack Inc., Coating Excellence International, Color Flex, Winpak Ltd., and Logos Pack & Sealed Air Corp. among others Segments Covered By Product, By Component, By Pouch Size, By Material Segment, By Closure Type, By End-User, By Region

Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa Customization Options Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

Competitive Insight

Global Spout Pouch Market is highly competitive in order to increase their presence in the marketplace. Some of the key players operating in the global spout pouch market include Amcor Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Group, ProAmpac, Smurfit Kappa Group, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Bemis Company, Glenroy Inc., Printpack Inc., Coating Excellence International, Color Flex, Winpak Ltd., and Logos Pack & Sealed Air Corp. among others.

Segmentation Overview

Global Spout Pouch market is segmented based on product, component, pouch size, material, closure type, end user and region. The industry trends in the spout pouch market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace.

Following are the different segments of the Global Spout Pouch Market:

By Product Segment of the Global Spout Pouch Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Beverages

Syrups

Energy Drinks

Cleaning Solutions

Oils

Liquid soaps

Baby food

Others

By Component Segment of the Global Spout Pouch Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Cap

Straw

Film

Others

By Pouch Size Segment of the Global Spout Pouch Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Less Than 200 ML

200 To 500 ML

500 To 1000 ML

More Than 1000 ML

By Material Segment of the Global Spout Pouch Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Plastic

Aluminium

Paper

Others

By Closure Type Segment of the Global Spout Pouch Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Screw

Flip Top

Corner-mounted spouts

Top-mounted spouts

Push-up drink caps

By End user Segment of the Global Spout Pouch Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Food and beverages

Cosmetics and personal Care

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Paints

Soaps and detergents

Others

By Region Segment of the Global Spout Pouch Market is Sub-Segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



