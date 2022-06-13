NBC News’ TODAY Features the Minimally Invasive Intracept® Procedure for Chronic Vertebrogenic Low Back Pain

MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relievant Medsystems shared today that the company’s breakthrough chronic low back pain treatment, the Intracept Procedure, was featured on NBC’s TODAY this morning. The full segment can be viewed here.



“This is an exciting story, not only for the patients I’ve treated, but also for the millions of patients with chronic vertebrogenic low back pain who will now learn about the Intracept Procedure,” said Dr. Kiran V. Patel, Director, Neurosurgical Pain at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, and who is also featured in the TODAY show segment. “As a physician, I hope that this story expands patient awareness and access to this breakthrough procedure.”

The minimally invasive Intracept Procedure is the only FDA cleared treatment for chronic vertebrogenic low back pain. It uses targeted radiofrequency energy to stop the basivertebral nerve from carrying pain signals to the brain. The procedure typically takes place in an outpatient surgery center and lasts about an hour. Patients go home the same day, and most patients experience minimal post-procedure pain and generally quick recovery times. People often start to feel pain relief within two weeks after the Intracept Procedure.

Of the 30 million people in the U.S. with chronic low back pain, 1 in 6 are likely to have vertebrogenic pain, which is a distinct type of chronic low back pain caused by damage to vertebral endplates, the interface between the disc and the vertebral body. Patients typically have pain in the middle of their low back, which becomes worse when they bend over, sit for long periods of time, or when they are active. A physician can confirm a patient’s pain is vertebrogenic by observing Modic changes, a biomarker seen on standard Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) that indicates inflammation at the vertebral endplate.

“We’re ecstatic every time we hear about a patient who experiences relief from the Intracept Procedure, and we appreciate the work of Dr. Patel,” said Tyler Binney, President and CEO of Relievant Medsystems. “The Intracept Procedure has been life-changing for patients suffering from chronic vertebrogenic low back pain. We’re thrilled that this story will bring further awareness of this condition and the long-term relief that so many have experienced following their Intracept Procedure.”

For more information about the Intracept Procedure, and to find a doctor who performs the Intracept Procedure near you, visit www.intracept.com.

About Relievant Medsystems

Relievant Medsystems is a privately held medical device company that is transforming the treatment of Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP) with the Intracept Procedure – a novel, clinically proven and commercially available treatment designed to improve the quality of life for the millions of patients suffering from CLBP from degenerative disc disease with Modic changes, a biomarker indicating that their pain is vertebrogenic in origin. Learn more at www.relievant.com.

Media Contact:

Shelli Lissick, Bellmont Partners

(651) 276-6922 | shelli@bellmontpartners.com

Investor Contact:

Chris Geyen, Relievant Medsystems

investors@relievant.com