National Kidney Registry Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Today the National Kidney Registry (NKR) announced that Michael Lollo has been appointed the Chief Operating Officer of the NKR. Lolo is a non-directed living kidney donor who previously served as president of the National Kidney Donation Organization (NKDO), the largest living donor organization in the world. Lollo is also a 21-year veteran of the NYPD who, prior to his retirement, served as Detective in the Intelligence Bureau protecting foreign and domestic diplomats and their missions in New York against terrorism and other threats.

Garet Hil, NKR founder and CEO shared “The appointment of Mike as COO brings another living donor to the NKR and strengthens our executive team as we position the organization for continued rapid growth. While president of the NKDO, Mike helped create and grow Donor Connect, a living donor mentoring program which now supports over 10,000 donor candidates annually and has been adopted by 21 leading transplant centers in the United States. Mike also helped lead NKDO’s growth to over 1,500 members, making it the largest living donor organization in the world.”

Michael Lollo stated “After donating my kidney to a stranger in 2018, I was deeply impacted by the experience. I realized that living kidney donation is the fastest answer to change the lives of many of the 500,000+ patients on dialysis and the 100,000 patients currently on the deceased donor wait list. I am excited to join the NKR Team and look forward to bringing their capabilities to more living donors and ESRD patients.”

Dr. Matthew Cooper, NKR Surgical Director and the Director of Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation at MedStar Georgetown Transplant Institute commented that “Mike Lollo has a remarkable background and will bring a valuable perspective to the NKR organization. Adding another living kidney donor to their executive leadership demonstrates NKR’s commitment to living kidney donors in assuring the donor experience is reflected in all organizational planning and decision-making.”

The NKR’s mission is to save and improve the lives of people facing kidney failure by increasing the quality, speed, and number of living donor transplants in the world while protecting and supporting all living kidney donors. For more information about the National Kidney Registry, visit kidneyregistry.org.

