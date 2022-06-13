Democratic judicial candidate ShawnTe Raines-Welch announces surge of endorsements as neighborhood early voting begins

HILLSIDE, Ill., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With early voting for the June 28th Democratic Primary Election now underway in neighborhood locations, judicial candidate ShawnTe Raines-Welch continues to win endorsements from diverse organizations and community leaders. Raines-Welch’s endorsements now include:

Congressman Chuy Garcia

Secretary of State Jessie White

State Senator Steven Landek

State Rep. Mike Zalewski

State Rep. Lisa Hernandez

Mayor Dr. Jim DiScipio - La Grange Park

Mayor Mark Kuchler - La Grange

Mayor Nick Stecker - Westchester

Mayor Joseph Ballerine - Riverside

Mayor Andre F. Harvey - Bellwood

Mayor Barrett Pedersen - Franklin Park

Mayor Joseph T. Tamburino - Hillside

Mayor Ronald M. Serpico - Melrose Park

Mayor Joseph Mengoni - North Riverside

Mayor Sergio Rodriguez - Summit

Mayor Jeffery T. Sherwin - Northlake

Mayor Christopher Getty - Lyons

Mayor Sean R. McDermott - Countryside

Mayor Robert E. Lee - Berkley

Mayor Jeff Walik - Stickney

Mayor Beniamino Mazzulla - Stone Park

Chicago Federation of Labor

Personal PAC

Associated Firefighters of Illinois

Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2

International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150

International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399

Mid-America Regional Carpenters Council

Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local Union

Teamsters Joint Council 25

Indo-American Democratic Organization

American Middle East Voters Alliance (AMVOTE PAC)

Chicago Latino Public Affairs Committee

United Hellenic Voters of America

Italian American Political Commission

Raines-Welch has also been given ratings of QUALIFIED or RECOMMENDED by the following bar associations representing the diversity of Cook County’s legal community:

Arab American Bar Association of Illinois

Advocates Society – The Association of Polish American Attorneys

Black Women's Lawyers Association

Chicago Bar Association

Chicago Council of Lawyers

Cook County Bar Association

Decalogue Society of Lawyers

Hispanic Lawyers Association of Illinois

Hellenic Bar Association

Lesbian and Gay Bar Association of Chicago

Puerto Rican Bar Association of Illinois

Women’s Bar Association of Illinois

“Our campaign is more energized than ever,” said Raines-Welch. “Democratic and progressive organizations and community leaders have united behind our campaign and they know I’ll bring an important background and perspective to the bench.”

Raines-Welch has over 12 years of litigation experience in diverse areas of law including civil rights, disability rights and labor and employment law. Raines-Welch conducts training programs helping organizations, businesses and government entities ensure they comply with important federal laws protecting people’s rights. In addition to her service as a Commissioner of the Proviso Township Mental Health Board, she is a community volunteer for a variety of causes including autism awareness and support.



If elected, Raines-Welch would be the first woman of color ever elected Judge from the 4th subcircuit. The 4th Subcircuit (map) in Chicago’s Western suburbs includes all of Lyons, Riverside and Stickney Townships, and portions of Leyden, Palos, Proviso, and Worth townships. Raines-Welch’s campaign website is www.RainesWelchForJudge.com.

Early in-person voting has started. Voters can also request their Vote by Mail ballot through June 23, and they are strongly encouraged to return their completed ballots as soon as possible or at least three days before election day (June 28). To learn more about early voting, find a polling place, or to request a Vote by Mail ballot, visit the Cook County Clerk's website at: https://www.cookcountyclerkil.gov/





Attachment