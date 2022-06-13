Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

English French Dutch

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 174,988 Ageas shares in the period from 06-06-2022 until 10-06-2022.

(EUR) 06-06-2022 4,089 180,021 44.03 43.48 44.29 07-06-2022 5,649 249,971 44.25 43.78 44.85 08-06-2022 14,265 618,377 43.35 43.17 44.03 09-06-2022 30,464 1,314,047 43.13 42.91 43.64 10-06-2022 120,521 5,057,567 41.96 41.52 42.63 Total 174,988 7,419,983 42.40 41.52 44.85

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,239,870 shares for a total amount of EUR 140,661,734. This corresponds to 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

