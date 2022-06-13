Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 174,988 Ageas shares in the period from 06-06-2022 until 10-06-2022.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|06-06-2022
|4,089
|180,021
|44.03
|43.48
|44.29
|07-06-2022
|5,649
|249,971
|44.25
|43.78
|44.85
|08-06-2022
|14,265
|618,377
|43.35
|43.17
|44.03
|09-06-2022
|30,464
|1,314,047
|43.13
|42.91
|43.64
|10-06-2022
|120,521
|5,057,567
|41.96
|41.52
|42.63
|Total
|174,988
|7,419,983
|42.40
|41.52
|44.85
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,239,870 shares for a total amount of EUR 140,661,734. This corresponds to 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
