Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 174,988 Ageas shares in the period from 06-06-2022 until 10-06-2022.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
06-06-20224,089180,02144.0343.4844.29
07-06-20225,649249,97144.2543.7844.85
08-06-202214,265618,37743.3543.1744.03
09-06-202230,4641,314,04743.1342.9143.64
10-06-2022120,5215,057,56741.9641.5242.63
Total174,9887,419,98342.4041.5244.85

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,239,870 shares for a total amount of EUR 140,661,734. This corresponds to 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

