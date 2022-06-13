Disclosure of transactions in own shares from June 06th to June 10th, 2022

Nanterre, FRANCE

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From June 06th to June 10th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 06th to June 10th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket
(MIC code)
VINCI06/06/2022FR00001254866 18091,1610AQEU
VINCI06/06/2022FR000012548610 73591,1961CEUX
VINCI06/06/2022FR00001254863 73391,0712TQEX
VINCI06/06/2022FR000012548639 35291,2575XPAR
VINCI07/06/2022FR000012548610 29590,8638AQEU
VINCI07/06/2022FR000012548629 78990,8574CEUX
VINCI07/06/2022FR00001254868 72190,8448TQEX
VINCI07/06/2022FR000012548661 19590,9000XPAR
VINCI08/06/2022FR00001254864 54290,9288AQEU
VINCI08/06/2022FR000012548613 13990,9145CEUX
VINCI08/06/2022FR00001254863 55591,0669TQEX
VINCI08/06/2022FR000012548654 76490,9590XPAR
VINCI09/06/2022FR00001254861 55591,2452AQEU
VINCI09/06/2022FR00001254864 15690,9920CEUX
VINCI09/06/2022FR00001254861 34591,1399TQEX
VINCI09/06/2022FR000012548630 94490,9571XPAR
VINCI10/06/2022FR00001254863 74089,1098AQEU
VINCI10/06/2022FR00001254864 94889,2090CEUX
VINCI10/06/2022FR00001254861 15588,8948TQEX
VINCI10/06/2022FR000012548654 45189,1888XPAR
      
  TOTAL348 29490,6530 

   II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

