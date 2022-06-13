English French

Paris, June 13th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From June 06th to June 10th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 06th to June 10th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market

(MIC code) VINCI 06/06/2022 FR0000125486 6 180 91,1610 AQEU VINCI 06/06/2022 FR0000125486 10 735 91,1961 CEUX VINCI 06/06/2022 FR0000125486 3 733 91,0712 TQEX VINCI 06/06/2022 FR0000125486 39 352 91,2575 XPAR VINCI 07/06/2022 FR0000125486 10 295 90,8638 AQEU VINCI 07/06/2022 FR0000125486 29 789 90,8574 CEUX VINCI 07/06/2022 FR0000125486 8 721 90,8448 TQEX VINCI 07/06/2022 FR0000125486 61 195 90,9000 XPAR VINCI 08/06/2022 FR0000125486 4 542 90,9288 AQEU VINCI 08/06/2022 FR0000125486 13 139 90,9145 CEUX VINCI 08/06/2022 FR0000125486 3 555 91,0669 TQEX VINCI 08/06/2022 FR0000125486 54 764 90,9590 XPAR VINCI 09/06/2022 FR0000125486 1 555 91,2452 AQEU VINCI 09/06/2022 FR0000125486 4 156 90,9920 CEUX VINCI 09/06/2022 FR0000125486 1 345 91,1399 TQEX VINCI 09/06/2022 FR0000125486 30 944 90,9571 XPAR VINCI 10/06/2022 FR0000125486 3 740 89,1098 AQEU VINCI 10/06/2022 FR0000125486 4 948 89,2090 CEUX VINCI 10/06/2022 FR0000125486 1 155 88,8948 TQEX VINCI 10/06/2022 FR0000125486 54 451 89,1888 XPAR TOTAL 348 294 90,6530

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

