Blood Banking Equipment Market is registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global blood banking equipment market held a valuation of about US$ 14.2 Bn in 2021. As per the study, sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2022-2032), surpassing US$ 23.4 Bn in 2032.



Need for blood components due to increasing surgical procedures and accidents has always been a matter of concern for blood banks and hospitals. In the U.K. the number of surgeries has been on the rise over the last few years. About 70,000 A&E cases were registered in 2019 in the country. Such cases will mostly require surgical procedures and this will in turn demand more blood banking equipment and products.

Increasing awareness about blood donation is the top priority of all blood transfusion centers. To address this issue, governments across the globe are offering several attractive reimbursement opportunities to volunteer donors.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14974

For instance, the AABB promotes full insurance coverage and offers lucrative reimbursement that will support the patients’ access to blood products, transfusion services and cellular therapies. The blood banking equipment market will witness immense growth in the upcoming years if such policies are implemented by developing economies as well.

The development of the blood banking equipment market is reliant on automation in blood bank centers, the rising trend of mobile blood drives/ camps, government support and initiatives and an increasing number of blood donors.

Key Takeaways

Blood collection products are expected to hold a 35.8% market value share in 2022 and are projected to display a CAGR growth of 4.8% over the forecast period.

market value share in 2022 and are projected to display a CAGR growth of over the forecast period. Hospitals hold a higher share in the blood banking equipment market by a value of about 53.3% in 2021.

in 2021. North America is slated to be the largest leading region with a value share of 26.2% at the end of the forecast period

at the end of the forecast period India is expected to lead the growth in South Asia blood banking equipment market during the assessment period.

“Rising prevalence of chronic blood-related disorders, along with increasing trend of blood donation drives will fuel the blood banking equipment market over the forecast period,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-14974

Market Competition

Acquisitions, partnerships, recognition and product launches are the key strategies adopted by manufacturers and integrators to increase the consumer base in different geographies.

Blood Collection : BD acquired Velano Vascular in July 2021 with the goal of adding breakthrough needle-free blood draw technology to alleviate the pain and discomfort of multiple needlesticks.

: BD acquired Velano Vascular in July 2021 with the goal of adding breakthrough needle-free blood draw technology to alleviate the pain and discomfort of multiple needlesticks. Blood Processing : The novel plasma collection system developed by Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies received FDA approval in March 2022. Rika is a next-generation automated system that focuses on plasma centre personnel and donors' experiences. It has safety features to reduce operator mistakes and harvests plasma in under 35 minutes.

Want More Insights

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2032. The global blood banking equipment market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights on the blood banking equipment market segment based on product– (blood collection [blood collection sets, blood bag tube sealer, blood collection mixer, blood bags, reagents, lancets, and others], blood processing [centrifuges, blood filters, blood bank analysers, blood warmers, and plasma thawing baths], blood storage [blood bank refrigerators, blood bank freezers, and test tube racks], and others), and end user (hospitals, and blood banks), across seven major regions.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14974

Key Market Segments Covered in Blood Banking Equipment Industry Research

By Product:

Blood Collection Blood Collection Sets Blood Bag Tube Sealer Blood Collection Mixer Blood Bags Reagents Lancets Others

Blood Processing Centrifuges Blood Filters Blood Bank Analysers Blood Warmers Plasma Thawing Baths

Blood Storage Blood Bank Refrigerators Blood Bank Freezers Test Tube Racks

Others





By End User:

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Value Added Insights

4.1. Key Promotional Strategies, By Key Manufacturers

4.2. Regulatory Scenario

4.3. Reimbursement Scenario

4.4. Porter’s Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

Get detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-14974



Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare

Healthcare Biometrics Market : The healthcare biometrics market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2032. The healthcare biometrics market share is likely to boost up to US$ 3.4 Bn in 2022.

Hemophilia Treatment Market : Demand for hemophilia treatment is projected to rise at 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period, surpassing a valuation of US$ 17.92 Bn by the end of 2032.

Cell Culture Market : The global cell culture market size touched a valuation of US$ 22 Bn in 2021 and is likely to reach US$ 43 Bn in 2026.

In Vitro Fertilization Market : The global in vitro fertilization (IVF) market size is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032, reaching around US$ 1.6 Bn by 2032.

Diabetic Shoes Market : The global diabetic shoes market size is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 7.9 Bn in 2022 and is further projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032, totaling over US$ 14.9 Bn by 2032.

Cosmetic Implants Market : The global cosmetic Implants market garnered US$ 9.6 Billion in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a Y-o-Y increase of 6.2% to be valued at US$ 10.2 Billion in 2022.



Novel Drug Delivery Systems In Cancer Therapy Market : The novel drug delivery systems in the cancer therapy market are anticipated to have a thriving CAGR of 19.6% during the period of 2022-2032.



Neuroendoscopy Devices Market : The neuroendoscopy devices market is anticipated to have an effective CAGR of 7.6% during the period of 2022-2032.



Electrosurgery Devices Market : The electrosurgery devices market is expected to strengthen its hold on the global market at a strong CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2032.



Diabetic Retinopathy Market : The diabetic retinopathy market is likely to grow with an estimated CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2032. The diabetic retinopathy market share was worth US$ 8.4 Bn in 2022.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.