Water Soluble Bags Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% in 2022, Reaching US$ 2.9 Bn by 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water soluble bags market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 1.7 Bn in 2022. With sales growing 5.1% CAGR over the forecast period, with the market valuation reaching US$ 2.9 Bn by 2032.



Increasing usage of water soluble bags in a variety of sectors, as well as growing environmental and sustainability concerns are expected to augment the growth in the market.

The water-soluble bags are comprised of biodegradable components that dissolve in water, leaving a safe and harmless aqueous solution behind. They are a preferred packaging material in a variety of sectors due to their better solubility in water with less residue and strong impact resistance.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14976

Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), being a highly water soluble artificial polymer, is used to make water-soluble packaging items such films, bags, and pouches. Polyvinyl alcohol is a colourless, odourless polymer with excellent tensile strength, flexibility, nontoxic qualities, and adhesive capabilities.

Sustainable packaging is made from biodegradable materials and aids in environmental protection. In both developed and developing nations, rising public awareness of environmental issues has resulted in increased demand for sustainable packaging and processing activities.

Furthermore, the need for a sustainable packaging solution has increased due to the expansion of numerous sectors and companies. Consumers are increasingly becoming concerned about environmental protection, sustainability, ethics, safety, product pricing, and quality while purchasing items.

“Eco-friendly water soluble bags of polyvinyl alcohol material in packaging are expected to gain traction in the next decade due to the rise in consumer awareness for safe usage of hazardous and environment-friendly materials by eliminating non-biodegradable materials,” comments FMI analyst.

For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-14976

Key Takeaways:

Based on material type, sales in the polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) segment are slated to increase at a 5.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of applications, demand in the chemicals and agrochemicals sector will grow at a 6.1% CAGR through 2032.

The U.S. water soluble bags market will expand at a 4% CAGR over the assessment period.

India will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with demand growing at a 6.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

POLYE MATERIALS CO., LTD, Chromogreen, ESCARRÉ AUTOMATIZACIÓN Y SERVICIOS, S.L., Acedag Limited, Extra Packaging Corporation, TREVOR OWEN LIMITED, EOS Plast Srl, DESCO INDIA, Rovi Packaging, S.A., FOSHAN POLYVA MATERIALS CO., LTD, Adventpac, Green Tech Bio Products, Shanghai Yifu Packaging Products Co., Ltd, Aquapak, United States Plastic Corporation.

Global Water Soluble Bags Market Report

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for water soluble bags market by material type (polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), LDPE (low density polyethylene), and HDPE (high density polyethylene)), by capacity (less than 100 ml, 101 to 200 ml, 201-300, and above 300 ml), by application (chemical & agrochemical, personal care & cosmetics, home care, food, and pharmaceuticals), across seven regions.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14976

Global Water Soluble Bags Market By Category

By Material Type:

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene)

HDPE (High Density Polyethylene)





By Capacity:

Less than 100 ml

101 to 200 ml

201-300

Above 300 ml

By Application:

Chemical & Agrochemical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Home Care

Food

Pharmaceuticals





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania





About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14976

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

Get detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-14976



Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging

Shrink Wrapper Market : The global shrink wrapper market is expected to total US$ 842.3 Mn in 2022. Expanding at a CAGR of 7.2%, the market value is projected to surpass US$ 1.7 Bn by 2032.



Blood Temperature Indicator Market : The global blood temperature indicator market size reach US$ 210 Mn in 2021. The sales of blood temperature indicators are estimated to total US$ 235 Mn by 2022, increasing at an impressive CAGR of nearly 12% to 13% during the assessment period 2022-2032.



Horizontal Flow Wrapping Machines Market : The demand in the global horizontal flow wrapping machines market is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 4% to 5% during the assessment period 2022-2032.

Water Soluble Bags Market : The global water soluble bags market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, reaching US$ 1.7 Bn in 2022. Against this backdrop, the market size will reach US$ 2.9 Bn by 2032.

Buttress Closures Market : The global buttress closures sales are anticipated to secure a significant market value in 2022 expected to grow considerably by 2032.



Rigid Sleeve Boxes Market : The global rigid sleeve boxes market is poised to reach US$ 4 Bn by 2022. The sales of rigid sleeve boxes are estimated to create an incremental opportunity of more than 5.5 Bn by the end of 2032.

Liquid Filling Machines Market: The global liquid filling machines market size is estimated to reach US$ 3.2 Bn by 2022, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of around 4% to 5% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032.

Zipper Bags Market : The demand in the global zipper bags market is anticipated to reach US$ 2 Bn by the 2022, surpassing total shipment of nearly 44 Bn units. With rising application of zipper bags for food packaging and in pharmaceutical industries, the sales are expected to surge at around 4%-5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.



Mesh Bags Market : The global mesh bags market size is expected to surpass US$ 5.9 Billion in 2022 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. It is anticipated to reach US$ 9.3 Billion in 2032.



Padded Dividers Market : The global padded dividers market size is anticipated to be valued at US$ 3.5 Billion in 2022 and US$ 8.1 Billion in 2032. It is expected to showcase growth at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.