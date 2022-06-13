Award winners announced for the 2nd Annual Impact Awards

Christine Welsh from the Halifax Regional Centre of Education wins 2022 Teacher of the Year

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 7th, the 2nd Annual Impact Awards committee announced the winners for the 2021-2022 school year. The awards celebrate teachers for their dedication and their use of research-backed teaching methods in the classroom. 28 teachers won awards, and 9 received special recognition for their use of specific teaching methods in the classroom. Attendees of the ceremony selected the Teacher of the Year.

The Teacher of the Year is Christine Welsh from the Halifax Regional Centre of Education. She will receive over $600 in prizes that will help support her diligent work in the classroom and promote her well-being. The prize package includes a classroom supply kit, a teacher swag bag, and a year of aromatherapy and self-care gift boxes from Nature’s Wellness.

A panel of Knowledge Translation Experts (KTE) helped with the difficult task of identifying particular examples of outstanding work in the classroom. These leaders in the fields of math education and research review the work of teachers and highlight how the application of particular research methods shine through.

There are several teachers that won special distinction for their use of specific teaching methods:

  • Megan Winger for checking student understanding
  • Laura Cross for using student needs as a guide for learning
  • Stephanie O’Reilly for adjusting instruction based on student needs
  • Tammy MacLeod for collecting evidence of student improvement
  • Jessica Brajkovic for activating students as owners of their learning
  • Karen Hanson for embedding social emotional learning into everyday practice

Christine Welsh, Ashlee Hooghiem, and Rachel Cha also won distinctions from the KTE panel for their use of these strategies in their teaching. The complete list of the 28 award winners and their respective distinctions can be found below.

List of Winners:  
Teacher of the Year and KTE Pick  
Christine Welsh, Halifax Regional Centre for Education
   
KTE Picks  
Rachel Cha, Niagara Catholic District School Board
Ashlee Hooghiem, Thames Valley District School Board
   
Special Distinction  
Tammy MacLeod, Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education
Megan Winger, Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School
Karen Hanson, Calgary Catholic School District
Stephanie O'Reilly, Grand Erie District School Board
Jessica Brajkovic, Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board
Laura Cross, Toronto Catholic District School Board
   
Impact Award Winners  
Lyndsey Lobb, Avon Maitland District School Board
Melinda Butler, Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education
Patricia Agbaifoh, Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
Elizabeth Burke, Durham District School Board
Lindsay Irwin, Foothills School Division
Shaelynn Senyk, Good Spirit School Division
Joe Benforte, Greater Essex County District School Board
Michael Marchione, Halton District School Board
Katie Wydeven, Huron Perth Catholic District School Board
Ives Bolt, Ottawa-Carleton District School Board
Hen Daniel, Pembina Trails School Division
Kenna Nelson, Regina Catholic School Division
Krystal Forster, Regina Public Schools
Jessica Napier, Simcoe County District School Board
Michelle Scarlett, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board
Joy Ashford, Strait Regional Centre for Education
Ashanty Sri, Toronto District School Board
Tanya Poulopoulos, Waterloo Catholic District School Board
Angela DiNardo, York Catholic District School Board

