Metro Business Services Launches New York State-Wide Affordable LLC Publishing Initiative

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metro Business Services today announced a flat fee all-inclusive $375 LLC publishing service for would-be New York-based business owners who can't afford to pay astronomical startup fees. The service includes everything an entrepreneur needs to become New York State compliant and start conducting business.

"Too many entrepreneurs give up before they ever go into business because they can't afford to form an LLC in New York," says Ben Greene, Client Relationship Manager at Metro Business Services. "The required New York LLC publication process alone is usually over $1,000, making the entire LLC formation process in New York cost an astounding $2,000 or more," he added. "We think all New York entrepreneurs deserve a chance to pursue their goals without this all-too-common barrier to entry."

The new service includes everything a new LLC needs to complete the required LLC publishing in New York:

Six weeks of LLC publishing in one daily and one weekly newspaper.

Collecting the affidavits from the papers.

Filing of the certificate of publication.

Paying the required state filing fee.

"Even if you did all this yourself, you'd spend way more than having us do it for you," explained Greene. "Our service makes the LLC publication process ridiculously easy... our clients just pay the $375 fee and we do the rest. You can't beat our deal, and you can't beat saving over $1,000."

According to Greene, the company's goal is to allow people more affordable access to starting an LLC in New York. "Lots of people these days are struggling with inflation and low wages, and are looking to start their own side hustle, but the typical cost of starting an LLC in New York is prohibitive to many. Hopefully, our service helps get a lot of these folks into their own businesses sooner rather than later."

$375 LLC publishing in New York is available starting today. For more information, visit www.NewYorkLLCPublishing.com or email nybizpros@gmail.com.

Metro Business Services was founded in 2005 and has helped over 13,000 New York entrepreneurs start their businesses quickly and affordably, while offering truly personalized solutions and customer service.

