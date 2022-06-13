Whittier Street Health Center Celebrates PRIDE Month

BOSTON, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whittier Street Health Center, a community health center with a mission to serve as a center of excellence that provides high quality and accessible health care and social services that achieve health equity, social justice, and the economic well-being of a diverse patient population, is celebrating and recognizing the contributions and influence of LGBTQ+ people during PRIDE Month and beyond.

June has been commemorated as PRIDE Month for more than 50 years in the aftermath of the Stonewall Rebellion, a series of spontaneous demonstrations by members of the gay community in response to a police raid that began on June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village. Although it wasn't the first gay uprising in this country, the Stonewall Rebellion became the impetus for the modern LGBTQ+ civil rights movement.

"PRIDE Month serves as a testament to both the struggles and victories of the LGBTQ+ community," said Frederica M. Williams, president and CEO of Whittier Street Health Center. "June now stands as a global symbol of celebrating and accepting all identities, a symbol we at Whittier Street Health Center honor and respect not only during this month, but every month of the year."

"The sacrifices by so many of the LGBTQ+ community, both past and present, to become legally and socially accepted are overwhelming," said Christine Pajarillo, vice president of programs and social services. "We honor those sacrifices during this month-long celebration of acceptance, diversity and self-pride."

