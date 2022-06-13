GOLFTEC Opens World-Class Instruction and Club Fitting Center in Los Angeles, CA

Denver, CO, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELES, CA – GOLFTEC – the world leader in golf lessons and premium club fittings, continues to expand its nationwide footprint announcing the opening of a state-of-the-art instruction and club fitting center in Los Angeles, California at 3130 S Sepulveda Blvd. Suite C, Los Angeles, CA 90034.

The new 3,000-square-foot facility features five highly-equipped indoor bays, powered by TECSWING using Foresight Sports simulators, for lessons, club fitting and practice. Each bay is equipped with OptiMotion, a groundbreaking motion tracking innovation that sets a new standard for how golf swings are measured and the way golf instruction is delivered. To round out the golfer’s complete game, the facility includes an indoor putting green and lessons enhanced by TECPUTT, a motion technology that analyzes face angle, loft and path direction of putting strokes.

GOLFTEC West LA also features the company’s enhanced custom club fitting program. The TOUR-like fitting experience combines swing characteristics with ball flight data to help identify optimal golf equipment for each student. An array of clubhead/shaft options are available to perfectly match players of any skill level with the clubs that best meet their needs. Nearly 75% of all golfers who went through a club fitting in 2021 gained an average of 25 yards over their previous equipment.

The new center will be staffed by a veteran team of highly-trained and certified coaches, led by Center Manager and Director of Instruction Rick Johnson, who will oversee operations. Johnson who is a PGA Professional has been with GOLFTEC since 2017 and given more than 60,000 lessons. He is able to understand the unique needs from each student, then help them maximize their potential due to his extensive teaching experience. GOLFTEC Coaches find the lesson plan best suited for each student’s unique needs, helping them drop an average of seven strokes from their scores.

The GOLFTEC coaching team is comprised of experienced instructors who have graduated from GOLFTEC University – a multi-week certification program based around a curriculum of mastering advanced training of golf swing mechanics and GOLFTEC’s proprietary technology used in all Training Centers. The majority of GOLFTEC Certified Personal Coaches are PGA Professionals who have taught thousands of lessons.

To learn more about GOLFTEC West LA, please visit golftec.com/golf-lessons/los-angeles/west-la.

About GOLFTEC

Since 1995, GOLFTEC’s mission has remained the same—to help people play better golf. The GOLFTEC experience is designed for golfers of all ages and abilities to work with an expert Coach to build a game improvement plan customized to their specific needs and goals. GOLFTEC’s cutting edge training systems, including new OptiMotion, gives our Students and Coaches instant and data-driven feedback. With millions of lessons given and more than 225 locations across the world, GOLFTEC is the world leader in golf instruction.

