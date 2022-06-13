UCASU sent out dividend checks to all shareholders that hold free tradable shares

Atlanta, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) announced today that all dividend checks to shareholders who held free tradable USASU shares by the end of 2021 have been processed and are expected to be mailed out in days. Shareholders should have received their checks before the end of this month. If not, they should contact the company at IR@ucasset.com .

This applies to all shareholders who purchased UCASU shares from the open market, or those who subscribed UCASU shares through private placements or initial public offering and have deposited their shares at brokerage firms. For shareholders who own shares that are not deposited with brokerage firms, i.e., not held at DTC, UC Asset will process their dividend distribution in the coming weeks.

“We’re happy with the company’s current growth, but expect to end the year in an even better place,” says Greg Bankston, managing partner of UC Asset. “Particularly, we are building a portfolio that will likely lead to success, even if there may be a recession as many economists have predicted.”

For the year of 2021, UC Asset reported a $0.12 per share net income. This net income, combined with a $0.03 per share net equity increase, will likely lead to a $0.15 per share net equity increase. The $0.12 per share net income represented a 330% net profit growth over the previous year. UCASU reported a 73% operating profit growth for the year of 2021 over the previous year. UC Asset is distributing $0.10 per share cash dividend, and will reserve the rest of profit to re-invest for continuous growth.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with innovative strategies, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.