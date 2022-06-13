New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Workflow Automation Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241307/?utm_source=GNW

Also, 36% of organizations are already implementing business process management software to automate workflows, and 29% of companies are planning to implement business process management software in the near future. (Survey size - 400 IT decision-makers in the United States and Europe.)

There is increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and related new technologies, such as computer vision, cognitive automation, and machine learning to robotic process automation. This convergence of technologies produces automation capabilities that dramatically elevate business value and competitive advantages for customers.

The rising demand of workflow software by the organizations is leading to rapid investment for the development of more sophisticated and efficient software.

As per Ericsson’s Mobility report in June 2021 predicted 580 million 5G subscriptions by the end of 2021; by 2026, there might be 3.5 billion 5G subscriptions that might drive the growth of IoT devices. It is expected that North America will have the highest share of 5G subscriptions of all regions, amounting to 84%, in 2026. Much of this IoT growth is likely to be credited to reductions in chipset prices and the expansion of cellular technologies, such as NB-IoT and Cat-M1.

Workflow automation, unlike any new technology implementation, can create risks for cyberattacks directed at both human and non-human accounts. As a result, process automation security is of critical importance. RPA bots often work on confidential data, transferring it from one system to another. If data is not protected, it can be leveraged, costing businesses millions.

With the onset of COVID-19, the vulnerability of supply chains has been exposed. For most IT organizations, a fragile ecosystem includes providers of critical IT services. In addition, work-from-home mandates led the service providers to ensure that mission-critical enterprise customers have the necessary tools and technologies to enable the speed, security, quality, and overall efficacy of services provided.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Adoption of Iot Across Industries



The emerging applications and business models, coupled with the falling device costs, are instrumental in driving the adoption of IoT. Consequently, there is also a rise in the number of connected devices (connected cars, machines, meters, wearable, and consumer electronics).

The quick adoption of Industry 4.0 policies in the manufacturing sector led to a new generation of process automation. Traditional SOPs are now being replaced by workflow automation. Almost anything in the world, ranging from sensors and machinery in production environments to cars and kitchen gadgets, is now being connected to networks, buoyed by the increased adoption of mobility and BYOD policies.

IoT connectivity is beginning to feed a new level of intelligence for buildings by analyzing system-level data. It is being extensively used in energy services firms and companies providing fault detection and diagnostics. Further, AI algorithms with access to building data solve more challenging problems that many complex systems have within larger institutional buildings.

October 2021-Flowfinity Wireless Inc., a leading no-code platform for business process automation, announced the release of the Flowfinity M1, an industrial IoT Controller pre-configured to integrate seamlessly with Flowfinity Actions mobile data collection and workflow automation platform.

According to Ericsson, the volume of 400 million IoT devices with cellular connections in 2016 is projected to reach a 1.5 billion mark in 2022. This robust growth is expected to be driven by the increased industry’s focus on deploying a connected ecosystem and the standardization of 3GPP cellular IoT technologies. Besides, the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic across the world has disrupted the retail market. To slow the spread of the virus, many countries have entered a state of lockdown, with temporary closures to schools, bars, restaurants, and non-necessity retail stores. In most countries, food and local grocery stores have experienced shortages of supplies, as people are stockpiling goods. Customers are not purchasing a non-utility product from an e-commerce website due to the fear of the spread of viruses through the packaging material.



Asia Pacific is Expected to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period



With the increasing competition in the China market, various industries in the country have been improving workflow through digital transformation. For instance, Dongfeng Nissan initiated its digital transformation program aimed to improve efficiency and to speed the time to market for a line of new vehicles. The company launched its digital transformation strategy for promoting the better use of data aimed to improve existing workflows, streamline internal business operations, and promote overall efficiency. As part of the program, the company implemented robotic process automation (RPA) software, UiPath, to automate repetitive digital tasks.

China Unicom’s Intelligent Network Innovation Center worked with Huawei in 2021 to develop and deploy an AI-powered network management and operations platform based on Huawei’s AUTIN system. The company deployed an AI-based network management and operations platform to use data to simplify and automate national network operation, planning, and management while improving cost-effectiveness, customer experience, and sustainability as it rolled out 5G networks and services.

Automation is one of the most crucial parts related to the future of work approach, and Japan is innovating through AI. According to the Nomura Research Institute, the AI sector in the country will see a massive stride by 2035. Automation companies such as Abeja, NEC, and others innovate to bring more production efficiency, to push Japan’s GDP

Automation has been playing a major role in India’s economic development. The country is currently witnessing a transition in most of the sectors through the implementation of technology and innovation. The National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence (NSAI) highlighted that AI is predicted to accelerate India’s annual growth rate by 1.3% by 2035.

Southeast Asia and Australia are prominent regions in the Rest of Asia-Pacific. Southeast Asian companies are preparing employees for an AI-centered future and embracing new technologies. This would require enterprises to plug the skills gap through a proper upskilling strategy. Digitization would help the region to create globally competitive partnerships for local companies as well as improve the potential for global expansion and support a successful technology and knowledge transfer.



Competitive Landscape



The Workflow Automation Market is competitive and consists of several major players, such as IBM Corporation, Software AG, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Xerox Corporation, Appian Corporation. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.



July 2021 - IBM had Acquired myInvenio to provide customers with data-driven software that can help in identifying the most impactful business processes to automate using AI, including sales, procurement, production, and accounting.

December 2021 - Software AG joined IBM Z and Cloud Modernizations center to help IBM X clients accelerate their applications, data, and processes in an open hybrid cloud architecture.

November 2021 - DKB Service GmbH (DKBS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Kreditbank AG (DKB), partnered with Pegasystems INC. to deploy the Pega platform and its intelligent automation capabilities to standardize and automate back-office service processes.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241307/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________