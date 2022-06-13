Proactive news headlines including Snowline Gold, Quebec Nickel, Kenorland Minerals, Empower Clinics, MBH Corporation and CULT Food Science Corp

New York , June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Aftermath Silver hits high-grade silver and copper at its Berenguela project in Peru click here
- Canaccord Genuity repeats 'Speculative Buy' rating and $1.00 price target on Small Pharma following publication of its full-year results click here
- Snowline Gold encouraged by early findings of first 2022 hole drilled at Valley zone at Rogue project in the Yukon click here
- Sonoro Gold unveils final drill results from Phase 4 campaign at Cerro Caliche gold project in Mexico click here
- Silverton Metals announces appointment of Lowell Kamin as CEO and director click here
- Quebec Nickel updates on exploration work at its Ducros property; reveals summer field program click here
- AIM ImmunoTech boosts intellectual property with new Netherlands utility patent covering Ampligen and dsRNA products aimed at COVID-19 click here
- MGX Minerals proposes mine to market solar energy program for Canada click here
- Kenorland Minerals seeing encouraging drill results from its Regnault discovery on the Frotet project click here
- Cypress Development delivers concentrated lithium solution to two Canada labs for further testing click here
- Pacific Empire Minerals closes acquisition of Col property in British Columbia click here
- Ortho Regenerative Technologies fully activates half of clinical sites in upcoming rotator cuff repair trial click here
- Copper Fox Metals set to kick off drilling at its Eaglehead project in British Columbia click here
- PlantX Life announces monthly gross revenue of $1.54M for May 2022 as it builds towards profitability click here
- Todos Medical says lab Provista to launch UTI pathogen PCR assay commercially click here
- Aurion Resources reveals new high-grade gold results from winter drilling program at Helmi click here
- Electric Royalties to acquire gross revenue royalty on World Copper's Arizona copper oxide project click here
- Goldshore Resources kicks off drilling in the Coldstream region of its Moss Lake project in Ontario click here
- African Gold Group poised to change name to Toubani Resources Inc on June 15 click here
- Ridgeline Minerals says first holes at flagship Selena project in Nevada intersected silver-gold-lead-zinc mineralization click here
- Empower Clinics says revenue growing as healthcare practice in Vancouver expands dramatically click here
- Reunion Gold finds 'significant' depth extension with ongoing drilling at Oko West in Guyana click here
- NioCorp Developments announces C$4.35M non-brokered private placement click here
- CULT Food Science Corp joins Newlab in venture to identify new businesses in cellular agriculture click here
- Nickel North Exploration posts mineral resources update; invites investors to visit company booth at PDAC click here
- Benchmark says increase in overall gold ounces further de-risks flagship Lawyers gold-silver project click here
- Thesis Gold announces new discovery near Bingo occurrence at Ranch project in BC's Golden Horseshoe click here
- MBH Corporation hires paralympian Neil Fachie as board apprentice click here
- Numinus Wellness completes acquisition of Novamind; announces executive team expansion click here
- Aftermath Silver agrees to sell Cachinal De La Sierra Silver-Gold Project in Chile to Honey Badger Silver click here
- Jushi Holdings is building out its portfolio of premium cannabis assets as US consumer appetites grow click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt resumes drilling at its electric vehicles battery metals Graal property in northern Quebec click here
