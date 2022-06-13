ForUsByUs Founder J. Alexander Martin Advises Young Entrepreneurs

New York, NY, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 15, Dr. J. Alexander Martin, fashion business mogul, TV host, and author of Building an Empire: Your Portable Business Consultant will join the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship’s (NFTE) Startup Summer Accelerator program as a guest speaker. Based in New York, Dr. Martin will be addressing students from Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, the Bay Area, and LA in a virtual session, offering inspiration and guidance as they embark on their entrepreneurial journey.

“I know firsthand that successful empires start with a dream, hard work and the right mindset,” said Dr. Martin, co-founder and vice president of the clothing line For Us By Us (FUBU) and founder and CEO of global media and entertainment provider ForUsByUs Network. “It’s always fun to tell young people the story behind our iconic brand. But more importantly, I want young entrepreneurs to leave this program inspired to build their own empire.”

The NFTE Startup Summer Accelerator program is a hands-on, six-week course that equips high school entrepreneurs with the resources and support to launch fully functioning businesses.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) is a global nonprofit organization that provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle and high school students from under-resourced communities, as well as programs for college students and adults. NFTE reaches 50,000+ students annually in 25 states across the U.S. and offers programs in 18 additional countries. We have educated more than a million students through in-school, out-of-school, college, and summer camp programs, offered in person and online. To learn more about how we are promoting inclusive capitalism and building the next generation of diverse entrepreneurs, visit www.nfte.com.

