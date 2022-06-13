The Chicago School of Professional Psychology Commencement Speaker Fled Ethnic Tension

Los Angeles, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Lucina Babayants and her family fled Azerbaijan with hundreds of thousands of other Armenians amid rising ethnic tensions in 1988, she had no idea that one day, she would become a psychologist and college professor in the United States.

Last week, Babayants, now a 43-year-old single mother, was awarded a doctorate by The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, where she had previously earned a master’s degree in Psychology.

She was chosen as the commencement speaker, representing the voice of the more than 300 other graduates who received bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees at the school’s first in-person ceremony in three years.

The event, held at the Long Beach Convention Center, was the culmination of years of hard work by Babayants and her fellow students in particularly challenging times.

“Amid a chaotic pandemic, you persevered,” noted Dr. Michele Nealon, Psy.D., President of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, headquartered in Los Angeles. “Shifting between remote and in-person learning, all the while caring for loved ones and balancing school, work, and family life—you’ve weathered tough times—and did not waver in your commitment to educational success.”

Joining Dr. Nealon in awarding diplomas was Dr. Donald Schultz, Ph.D., honored as Professor Emeritus of The Chicago School and Diane Gehart, Ph.D., recipient of an honorary degree for 30 years as an award-winning author, speaker and educator.

Also honored as Distinguished Alumna was Hillary Cauthen, Psy.D., a 2013 graduate, who serves as the psychologist for the San Antonio Spurs and Austin FC, developing mental wellness and performance programs for professional athletes.

The Chicago School of Professional Psychology boasts a majority minority enrollment, educating more than 6,000 students at its seven campuses across the U.S. The Long Beach Commencement for Los Angeles, Anaheim, and San Diego campuses and online program, was one of several graduation ceremonies staged by the university this month.