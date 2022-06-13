Global Exosomes Market Surpass USD 2,200 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report By Acumen Research And Consulting

SEATTLE, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global exosomes market size is estimated to grow a CAGR above 34% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of around USD 2,273 million by 2030.



Cancer is the leading cause of death in midlife in the United States, and it may soon become a major cause of death overall as the number of cancer diagnoses and deaths rises. Surprisingly, the overall age-standardized cancer death ratio has stabilized over the last several decades, while death rates have steadily declined. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the annual number of cancer cases in the United States will rise by 49 percent, from 1,534,500 in 2015 to 2,286,300 in 2050, with adults 75 and older experiencing the greatest percentage increase. The projected absolute increase in the female breast, colon/rectum, and prostate cancers is the highest. On the other hand, chemoresistance is an impending challenge in cancer treatment. Exosomes, a type of extracellular vesicle with a diameter of 40–150 nm found in the bloodstream and other biofluids, have recently piqued the interest of researchers. Exosomes are made up of nucleic acids, proteins, and lipids, all of which act as signaling molecules. However, exosomes have been found to play important roles in chemoresistance via intercellular interactions such as drug removal from cells, drug resistance phenotype transfer to other cancer cells, and an increase in plastic stem cell subsets in numerous studies.

Request for a free sample report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2926

Exosomes are a growing industry with huge potential, and there are many applications in pharmaceuticals, disease diagnosis and treatment, and other fields that are expanding rapidly. Exosomes were initially thought to be cellular waste and received little attention. However, the identification of exosome nucleic acids, proteins, and lipids have contributed to a better understanding of exosomes' roles in intercellular communication and epigenetic regulation in the human body. They are also essential during the early stages of life development. According to recent research, exosomes play a critical role in the interaction between the cells of a pregnant mother and the cells of her fetus. They are used by fetal cells to signal to the mother that their organs have matured, triggering labor. In addition, it also plays an important role in the organization of nerve cells and the formation of neural pathways in the developing brain.

Report Coverage:

Market Exosomes Market Market Size 2021 US$ 168 Mn Market Forecast 2030 US$ 2,273 Mn CAGR (2022 - 2030) Over 34% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Workflow, By Biomolecule Type, By Application, By Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Qiagen, Hitachi Chemical

Diagnostics Inc., Fujifilm, Danaher, Illumina, Inc., Lonza,

Takara Bio Company, Miltenyi Biotec, Malvern Instruments Ltd.,

System Biosciences Inc., and MBL International Corporation. Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation



Global Exosomes Market Growth Aspects

A high global incidence of cancer and chronic diseases, rising government support for biomedical research, and a growing preference for exosome-based techniques are driving the growth of this market. Exosomes also play a role in immunosurveillance and cancer cell pathogenesis. Growing research programs focusing on understanding the impact of exosomes in hepatocellular carcinoma are expected to drive the market. However, due to bottom-up and granular efforts by field researchers, the market is estimated to grow at an exponential rate in the coming years. The growing number of research grants and initiatives approved by various research organizations will also contribute to market expansion. Additionally, exosome market growth is being driven by factors such as rising government funding for exosome research, technological advancements in exosome isolation and procedures, and an increase in innovative exosome applications. However, the market's expansion is hampered by stringent regulations governing the approval of products used in exosome-based research, as well as a lack of awareness.

To receive personalized service, please share your research needs here @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/2926

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global exosomes market. North America had the largest share of the global exosome market. The United States generates the most revenue in the North American exosome market. The high prevalence of chronic diseases and cancers, combined with the increasing demand for timely and efficient disease diagnosis and treatment, is driving market growth in the United States. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific market will grow significantly due to the rising incidence and prevalence of cancer in the region. Additionally, rising disposable income, infrastructure development, and the penetration of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies in Asian countries such as Japan and China represent significant growth opportunities for exosome manufacturers and distributors.

Market Segmentation

The global Exosomes market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on workflow, biomolecule type and application. Based on the workflow, the market is divided into downstream analysis, and isolation methods. Based on biomolecule type, the market split into non-coding RNAs, proteins /peptides, mRNA, DNA fragments, and lipids. Based on application, the market is classified into cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, infectious diseases, and others.

Buy this premium research report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2926

Major Players

Some key players covered global in the exosomes industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Qiagen, Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Inc., Fujifilm, Danaher, Illumina, Inc., Lonza, Takara Bio Company, Miltenyi Biotec, Malvern Instruments Ltd., System Biosciences Inc., and MBL International Corporation.

Browse Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Industry Report

The global wound care centers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.2% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around US$ 53.5 Bn by 2027.

The global buttock augmentation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around US$ 1,345.5 Mn by 2027.

About Acumen Research:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com