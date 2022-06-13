HopingClub started strategic cooperation with REVA, a company of Yuanyu, and released new products

London, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 9th, HopingClub and REVA announced the official opening of their first global strategic cooperation, preparing to set up an office in Singapore, and about to release a new generation of underlying technology of blockchain. It is reported that this is the most important cooperation product since the cooperation between the two sides.

The two sides are ready to jointly carry out global business and start a new round of talent recruitment plan in Singapore. The plan will attract top scientific and technological talents in many blockchain fields around the world, set up a joint development team, and focus on the web3 field in combination with the global blockchain technology.

HopingClub set up the crypto digital department in 2016, but in recent years, most of its investments have focused on the trading market of digital assets.





REVA invested heavily to build a core operation team composed of digital art appreciation experts, blockchain technology experts, NFT technology experts and financial analysis experts, and built a digital art collection service platform Reva. The purpose of Reva is to release the liquidity of NFT market, lay out the debt market in NFT field, and turn NFT art collections into NFT art collections to make them more commercially valuable. Coincidentally, HopingClub has also carried out the digital asset custody pawn service within the guild before, and received good returns.

With the beginning of NFT's entry into the public's field of vision in the last year, the topics of art and investment related to NFT are constantly emerging. HopingClub has diversified ideas and rich experience in the investment field. REVA has business advantages, technical advantages and flexible and scalable product advantages in NFT field.