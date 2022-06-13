Electric Last Mile Solutions Stock Alert: Former Shareholders of Forum Merger III Corp. May Have Legal Claims - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Forum Merger III Corporation (“Forum Merger”), now known as Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ("Electric Last Mile Solutions," “ELMS”) (NASDAQ: ELMS), breached their fiduciary duties to Forum Merger's shareholders.



On June 24, 2021, Forum Merger shareholders of record as of May 20, 2021 approved a merger between Forum Merger and ELMS.

On February 1, 2022, after the market closed, ELMS announced that certain executives had resigned following an investigation conducted by a Special Committee of the Board of Directors of Electric Last Mile Solutions.



On March 11, 2022, Electric Last Mile Solutions announced that the SEC is investigating matters discussed in previous filings of ELMS, including disagreements with an accounting firm and compliance with NASDAQ’s listing rules.

On June 12, 2022, Bloomberg reported that ELMS plans to liquidate its operations only a year after the electric-vehicle startup went public and four months after both its CEO and Chairman resigned.

