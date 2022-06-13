Rubot embarks its journey in crypto industry with exclusive services including Arbitrage and Automated trading process.

London, England, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubot team, a new platform developed by a Russian crypto enthusiast, is comprised of experienced traders. The founders work side by side of skilled marketers and dealers. They assist rookie and beginner traders in detecting the optimal timing to enter the market.

Rubot is an active, registered, and private company located in 85 Great Portland Street, London, England, W1W 7LT. It was Incorporated on 29 April 2022 whose accounts were made up to 30 April 2023 and it is due by 29 January 2024. The Nature of business (SIC) is 62012 - Business and domestic software development.

For rookie traders, Rubot has developed Arbitrage Robots, allowing investors to purchase at the lowest price and sell at the highest. Arbitrage is the simultaneous buying and selling of the same asset in multiple marketplaces to profit from small price fluctuations. It takes advantage of short-term price fluctuations in identical or comparable financial products in different marketplaces or forms. Arbitrage emerges from market distortions that leverages and addresses those inefficiencies.

Arbitrage System Applications

Arbitrage can be employed whenever a stock, commodity, or currency can be bought at the lowest price in one market and sold at the highest price in another market. The situation provides the trader with a risk-free chance of profiting. A 'buy-and-hold' cryptocurrency trading/investing strategy is a great option when applying conservative money management because of its simplicity and excellent performance.

According to Rubot, trading is volatile, therefore, the site makes no guarantees. The team merely provides the necessary hints to its clients, after which the users are accountable. Rubot ensures developing investors trade more intelligently than standard trading methods by utilizing the Arbitrage system and other features. Rubot is the most proper platform for anyone who wishes to study new trading strategies.

Automated Trading Process

Considering the significance of Automated Trading systems, Rubot establishes itself as a newly launched crypto platform offering the same services to crypto enthusiasts. RUBOT is an educational hub for traders that focuses on providing high-quality cryptocurrency market analysis, detailed guides, and live market updates. Besides trustworthy trading signals, they boast an in-depth knowledge base for traders of all types, including an extensive cryptocurrencies strategies section, the best trading course people can find out there, and their learning center.