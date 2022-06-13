ICOA PROVIDES INVESTORS WITH INTERIM UPDATE ON PROJECTS & ACTIVITIES

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICOA Inc. (OTC: ICOA) ($ICOA; “the Company”), a publicly-traded Nevada company that acquires blockchain-enabled projects and companies, has today updated its roadmap and timings, and has shared top level information on new projects and activities.

For each of the projects mentioned below, separate press releases and investor h will be made at the appropriate time.

The immediate roadmap includes the following highlights:

The iBG NFT Platform will go live by 24 June 2022. Named ‘Symbiosis NFT Platform, Part of ICOA’’, the platform will support both up-and-coming and established artists by connecting and enabling them to collaborate.

‘The iBG Investment Portal, Part of ICOA’ will go live by 1 July 2022.

The ICOA ‘Ad Network’, a joint venture project (also referred to as the ‘Billboards’ project), will share the same name as the NFT Platform, as both will complement and feed off the other. The ‘Symbiosis Ad Network, Part of ICOA’ will launch as soon as the technical elements have been finalized, and will feature the fractionation of time, moving on to the blockchain.

An exciting new project that will be part of the ICOA family, which has been in the planning stage for several months and named ‘The Collectif, Part of ICOA’, is a first-of-its-kind NFT and utility-token driven ‘ecosystem’ that combines three categories: a) residual, recurrent income, b) holidays and wellness, and c) the metaverse. With the first collection of each category launching by late summer 2022, The Collectif will bring together the physical and virtual worlds, providing founders and members with exclusive travel and concierge offers through to a unique Web 3.0 booking system, along with access to NFT collections. The Collectif will first be marketed in early July 2022 towards potential ‘founders’, who will benefit from exclusive and ‘early-bird’ offers.

In other news, The ICOA Fund (www.icoa.fund) is now fully operational and is actively calling for capital. The team is having discussions with interested participants.

Other projects that ICOA is currently surveying, with a view to bringing to fruition over the coming months, include:

A promising new project around art in the metaverses.

The provision of a crypto debit card for the iBG ecosystem.

Further information on the two items above will be announced in due course, and once full due diligence has been carried out.

Finally, ICOA is in the process of appointing a new Executive Chairman with extensive experience in assisting companies with restructuring in order to achieve growth plans - and this is exactly what he will be supporting ICOA to accomplish.

Hadria Wong, CEO of ICOA, comments: “The team has been extremely busy over the past few months to perfect an exciting suite of blockchain-enabled projects.

“We promised it would be ‘business as normal’ as we navigate the CE matter with our legal team, and that is exactly what we are doing. We are ‘heads-down’ across all departments, working tirelessly to fulfill our mission of ‘unleashing blockchain.’ Myself and the team look forward to sharing the news on the above initiatives over the coming weeks and months.”

About ICOA Inc.:

ICOA Inc. is a publicly traded Nevada company. For over 30 years, ICOA has been at the forefront of ‘transformative innovation’, bringing new technologies to market that exponentially change the way individuals, communities – and society at large – live, learn, work and earn. The ICOA team keeps an intelligent and data driven eye on the up and coming advancements being made possible thanks to blockchain technology. More information can be found at: www.icoa.tech.

