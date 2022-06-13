Cox Media Group Grows Relationship with Telemundo

ATLANTA, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group announced that it has signed a deal to become Telemundo affiliates in Seattle and Jacksonville. The company also renewed its agreement with Telemundo in Charlotte.



“CMG is excited to grow our relationship with Telemundo to provide a wide array of important programming to underserved Hispanic audiences in Jacksonville and Seattle,” said Paul Curran, EVP of TV for CMG. “Our Telemundo affiliate in Charlotte has been a tremendous success. Bringing on these two new markets fits perfectly with our mission to inform, entertain and elevate the viewers and communities we serve.”

Telemundo is a leading producer of innovative and high-quality content for Hispanics in the U.S. and around the world. Its programming features original scripted dramas, innovative non-scripted programming, motion pictures, nightly newscasts and news-related specials, and two prestigious global sporting events - the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics.

